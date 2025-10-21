 Cho Gue-sung ready to reclaim his place on the national team ahead of 2026 World Cup
Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 12:49 Updated: 21 Oct. 2025, 12:54
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-Sung in action during an UEFA Europa League phase match against Nottingham Forest in Nottingham, Britain on Oct. 2. [EPA/YONHAP]

After a yearlong battle with a devastating knee infection that left him skeletal and bedridden, FC Midtjylland striker Cho Gue-sung has fought his way back — stronger, leaner and more determined to reclaim his place on the Korean national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
 
The 27-year-old forward, who rose to prominence after scoring a double against Ghana at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, endured one of the toughest stretches of his life. 
 

What began as a routine knee surgery in May 2024 spiraled into a medical crisis when an infection developed during his rehabilitation. Doctors believe bacteria entered his knee through a syringe used to drain fluid.
 
Cho underwent another surgery and spent a month confined to a hospital bed. 
 
“I lost 14 kilograms [30 pounds] and all my muscles,” he said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo earlier this month. “I looked like a skeleton. Even I couldn’t stand to see myself like that. It felt like my world had collapsed. It was the hardest time of my life.”
 
He endured sleepless nights despite heavy doses of painkillers. 
 
“I don’t resent anyone,” he said. “I just thought this must be my fate.”
 
After 448 days of absence, Cho finally returned to the pitch on Aug. 17. He scored his first goal 493 days after his previous one. 
 
“I started from zero, rebuilding my weight and muscle step by step,” he said. “My family helped me through it all.”
 
His comeback sparked renewed questions about his 2023 decision to join FC Midtjylland instead of Scotland's Celtic. 
 
FC Midtjylland forward Cho Gue-Sung warms up ahead of a UEFA Europa League phase match against Nottingham Forest in Nottingham, Britain on Oct. 2. [EPA/YONHAP]

“I never regret my choices,” he said.
 
Cho's last goal for the national team came during the Asian Cup round of 16 against Saudi Arabia in January last year. His most recent call-up was in March last year. 
 
National team manager Hong Myung-bo said last month that Cho remains “an important player who gives a lot to the team,” though he added that long flights “might still strain his knee.”
 
Left off the October international break roster, Cho responded the only way he knew how — by scoring. 
 
His bicycle kick goal in a league match was one of three in his last five appearances. He also started in FC Midtjylland's Europa League away match against Nottingham Forest on Oct. 3.
 
“My form keeps improving,” Cho said. “After reading manager Hong’s interview, I thought I should prepare even better. I watch every national team match. Playing for Korea has always been my dream since I started playing football.”
 
Cho's desire to return to the national squad comes as the team faces a shortage up front. KRC Genk's Oh Hyeon-gyu has been the only reliable option lately. 
 
But since Cho's aerial presence and chemistry with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in proved to be effective in a 2022 World Cup match against Ghana, Hong may take it into account for Korea's upcoming friendly against the African side next month. 
 
Korea's Cho Gue-sung celebrates scoring during a 2022 Qatar World Cup match against Ghana at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Nov. 28, 2022. [NEWS1]

Two years ago, Cho told the JoongAng Ilbo that his mentality had always been to push through. 
 
“Even when I played table tennis as a kid, I thought if I kept going to the end, I’d win — and I did,” he said then. 
 
The upcoming November friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia open the possibility for Cho to re-establish himself as a regular pick. 
 
“The World Cup has always been my dream,” Cho said. “I’ll keep improving and working so I can stand on that stage again.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
