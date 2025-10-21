Daegu FC star Cesinha voted K League's top player for September

Daegu FC forward Cesinha has been named the Korean football league's top player for September.The K League said Tuesday that Cesinha beat out three other candidates in the voting for the Player of the Month award for September.The Brazilian forward is the fourth consecutive foreign player to nab this award, joining Jesse Lingard of FC Seoul, Andrea Compagno of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Pablo Sabbag of Suwon FC.The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group, accounting for 60 percent, fans voting on the K League website at 25 percent and players of EA Sports FC Online at 15 percent by EA Sports, the league's official video game partner.Gangwon FC midfielder Lee You-hyeon came out on top in the technical study group's voting, but Cesinha led all candidates in the two other categories to finish with 42.22 total voting points.Cesinha recorded a goal and three assists in all three matches for Daegu FC in September, including two helpers in their 2-1 win over Gimcheon Sangmu FC on Sept. 14.For the season, Cesinha has 11 goals and a league-leading 11 assists. He is the only player to have reached double figures in both departments.This is Cesinha's seventh Player of the Month award, more than anyone in K League history.Yonhap