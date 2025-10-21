Disney+ and Hulu cancellations rose after ABC briefly pulled 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Disney+ and Hulu subscription cancellations rose during the month that ABC briefly canceled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," according to data from subscription analytics company Antenna.Walt Disney owns the streaming platforms and ABC. ABC pulled the show off the air for less than a week in September in the wake of criticism over his comments related to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.Antenna estimates total cancellations in September were 4.1 million for Hulu and 3 million for Disney+. The “churn rate,” or the percentage of customers that cancel their subscriptions in a specific month, jumped from 5 percent in August to 10 percent in September for Hulu. That figure jumped from 4 percent in August to 8 percent in September for Disney+.However, sign-ups were higher in September for both Hulu and Disney+ than in the prior five months.Antenna is a subscription analytics company that tracks U.S. consumer data. The data excludes subscribers in bundle deals.In its most recent earnings report for the quarter ended June 28, Disney reported 183 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions.Disney declined to comment.AP