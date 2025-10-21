 Japan's Takaichi to become prime minister after winning lower house vote
Korea JoongAng Daily

Japan's Takaichi to become prime minister after winning lower house vote

Published: 21 Oct. 2025, 14:17
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Sanae Takaichi walks back to her seat after casting her ballot during voting for Japan's new prime minister during an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 21 [AFP/YONHAP]

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won the lower house vote to choose the next prime minister on Tuesday, clearing the way for her inauguration as the country's first female premier later in the day.
 
Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff.
 

She will likely be approved by the less-powerful upper house as well and sworn in as Japan's 104th prime minister this evening. She will succeed the incumbent Shigeru Ishiba, who last month announced his resignation to take responsibility for election losses. 

Reuters
