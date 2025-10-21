Taiwan's APEC envoy to seek 'proactive' exchanges at summit

Taiwan's representative to next week's APEC summit in Korea said on Tuesday he will seek “proactive” exchanges with other participating leaders at one of the few international forums in which Taiwan and China both participate.Chinese-claimed Taiwan attends the APEC forum as “Chinese Taipei” and does not send its president to summits given the political sensitivities and China's objections. China views the island as its own territory.Lin Hsin-i, who is also chairman of the government-backed investment fund Taiwania Capital, told reporters at the presidential office in Taipei that the semiconductor powerhouse nation has an important role to play.“We have the ability and the responsibility to make contributions to the Asia-Pacific region's prosperity and sustainability,” he said, standing on the same stage as President Lai Ching-te.Lin added that he would use the opportunity to represent Lai at the APEC summit to “proactively have exchanges with APEC members' leaders, representatives and company representatives.”"[I will] show that Taiwan is a positive force in the international community, a reliable and responsible partner and get more international support and friendship for Taiwan.”Lin did not say with whom he planned to speak at the summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet. He did not take questions from the media.At last year's summit in Peru, Lin greeted Xi with a wave but they did not speak. Lin also met then-U.S. President Joe Biden while in Lima.China refuses to speak to Lai, calling him a “separatist.”The democratically elected government in Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.Reuters