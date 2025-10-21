U.S. to respond 'appropriately to China's targeting of critical industrial sectors,' Greer says

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Monday Washington will respond "appropriately to China's targeting of critical industrial sectors for dominance," but did not lay out specific follow-up steps in his statement.Officials in Korea said last week that China's sanctions on U.S.-linked units of shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean threatened to impact ambitious plans for shipbuilding cooperation between Seoul and Washington."Attempts at intimidation will not stop the United States from rebuilding its shipbuilding base and responding appropriately to China's targeting of critical industrial sectors for dominance," Greer said in a statement.Reuters