 BOK denies report of trilateral currency swap discussion with China, Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

BOK denies report of trilateral currency swap discussion with China, Japan

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:23
Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, right, poses for a photo with Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda, center, and People's Bank of China (PBOC) Gov. Pan Gongsheng, left, ahead of their meeting held in Washington on Oct. 15. [YONHAP]

Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, right, poses for a photo with Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda, center, and People's Bank of China (PBOC) Gov. Pan Gongsheng, left, ahead of their meeting held in Washington on Oct. 15. [YONHAP]

 
The Bank of Korea (BOK) has denied discussing a trilateral currency swap with its counterparts in China and Japan, directly refuting a report published Wednesday by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
 
However, a discussion is underway for extending the bilateral swap arrangement with China that expired on Oct. 10.
 
“Regarding the discussion of a trilateral currency swap, we understand that it is not true,” said Yoon Soo-hoon, head of the BOK's International Affairs Department’s Financial Cooperation Team. He added that such a discussion did not take place.
 
China has separate currency swap agreements with both Korea and Japan. The five-year Korea-China swap deal — worth 400 billion yuan ($56.16 billion) for China and 70 trillion won ($48.95 billion) for Korea — expired earlier this month but the negotiations to extend the agreement are “unfolding smoothly,” Yoon added.
 
Amid the unresolved U.S.-China trade conflict, the SCMP reported that China is in talks with Korea and Japan — two U.S. allies — “about a possible trilateral currency swap to bolster the region’s financial safety net and deepen economic cooperation,” citing a source familiar with the issue.  
 
Central bankers from the three countries discussed the issue on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Washington last week, the report said, adding that further discussions on cooperation may occur during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits.  
 
China has been seeking to increase the international use of the Chinese yuan in a bid to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar and promote a trilateral free trade deal with Korea and Japan.  
 
They signed the Chiang Mai Initiative, a regional financial arrangement among Asean states plus Korea, Japan and China, designed to address short-term liquidity challenges.  
 

BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
tags korea bank of korea japan china currency swap

More in Finance

BOK denies report of trilateral currency swap discussion with China, Japan

Kospi rolls up 1.56% to fresh record amid renewed U.S.-China tension

JPMorgan Chase unveils new 60-story headquarters, reshaping New York City's skyline

Kospi opens lower after 5-day record-breaking rally

Despite sustained weakness of won against dollar, shifting landscape restrains panic

Related Stories

Korea's $60 billion currency swap contract with U.S. set to expire

Central bank signs currency swap agreement with Turkey

Korea, U.S. extend currency swap deal

Yoon and Biden may discuss currency swap at UN next week

BOK, state pension fund agree to open currency swap line
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)