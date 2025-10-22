Hanwha Solutions establishes Wire & Cable Division to propel high value added product expansion
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 10:19
Hanwha Solutions has announced the establishment of its new Wire & Cable (W&C) Division, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its portfolio of high value added products. Following the recent restructuring of its Chemical Division, the W&C Division will now operate as a standalone business entity to drive specialized growth in the sector.
The division will be led by the newly appointed head Carlo Scarlata. Scarlata, formerly the chief commercial officer (CCO) at Prysmian, the world’s largest cable manufacturer, brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development across Europe, the United States, Brazil, China and Australia.
With the global expansion of power grids driving increased demand for high-voltage cable materials, Hanwha Solutions is positioning the W&C Division at the forefront of this growth. As part of its strategic focus, the company has identified cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) for extra high voltage applications as a core specialty product. XLPE, a high-purity insulating material, enhances power transmission efficiency and durability by improving heat resistance through the integration of specialized compounds.
In response to the growing need for greater power transmission capacity, Hanwha Solutions has also developed next-generation, super extra high-voltage (SEHV) XLPE material. This advanced solution ensures stable transmission quality at voltages of up to 550 kilovolts, making it suitable for the highest commercially available 500-kilovolt cables.
With the global extra high voltage XLPE market experiencing sustained growth of over 7 percent annually, Hanwha Solutions looks to further solidify its market leadership. The company’s annual production capacity of 110,000 tons positions it as the world’s third largest XLPE producer.
Carlo Scarlata, the head of Hanwha Solutions W&C Division, stated: "As Hanwha Solutions continues to drive innovation in power transmission materials, the W&C Division will play a pivotal role in delivering next-generation solutions to support the evolving needs of the global energy infrastructure."
