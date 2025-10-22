Huons Group accelerates global expansion with affiliate innovation
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 17:51
Huons Group, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is accelerating its leap to a global health care company, expanding its portfolio for continuous growth.
Recently, the group has explored overseas markets including the United States, China Southeast Asia and the Middle East, leveraging a range of health care sectors — pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aesthetics, medical devices and health supplements — and fostering close collaboration among subsidiaries.
Flagship affiliate Huons is making a push in the U.S. market with its core injectable products, having received abbreviated new drug application approval from the U.S. FDA for two local anesthetics, normal saline injections, five-milliliter 1 percent lidocaine hydrochloride ampoules, two-milliliter 0.75 percent bupivacaine hydrochloride ampoules, five-milliliter 1 percent lidocaine hydrochloride vials and five-milliliter 2 percent lidocaine injection vials. The 1 and 2 percent lidocaine multidose vials contain added preservatives that allow for multiple uses after opening for enhanced practicality.
Huons plans to ramp up North American exports with full operation of a new injectable line at its Jecheon plant.
Humedix, an esthetics-focused subsidiary, has seen growth abroad with flagship products such as its hyaluronic acid fillers since establishing an overseas business division in December 2021, expanding exports to 19 countries. The achievements earned Humedix a “$20 Million Export Tower” and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Commendation at a Trade Day ceremony last December.
Last February, the company obtain Thai FDA approval for three fillers. Along with China, where demand for aesthetic treatments continues to grow, Humedix is also diversifying its export markets from North and South America to Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Pangen, a biopharmaceutical specialist, has received regulatory approval for its Erythropoietin (EPO) biosimilar products in six countries, and sales have started in five. Sales in Thailand are scheduled to begin in November. Pangen is also expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa, and EPO exports in the first half of this year increased by approximately 79 percent on year.
Huons Meditech, the medical device arm, is participating in international exhibitions in the Middle East and North and South America to explore overseas markets, while expanding its “Derma Shine” electric drug delivery devices globally. In June, it launched the Derma Shine Pro in Australia, and in August, the Derma Shine Pro and Derma Shine Balance became the first electric drug infusion pumps to receive CE-MDR certification in Europe. The device firm aims to establish the brand globally, expanding into Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
At the recent CPHI Americas in the United States, Huons, Huons Lab and Pangen jointly hosted a booth, with Huons showcasing injectable and ophthalmic products, Pangen introducing its EPO biosimilars and contract development and manufacturing organization services and Huons Lab displaying its platform and pipeline development updates for Hydiffuze, a platform technology that converts intravenous drugs to subcutaneous formulations using human-derived hyaluronidase. Huons Lab recently completed clinical trials for HLB3-002 and regulatory submission is expected this year.
Hum&MC, specializing in pharmaceutical and cosmetic ampoules and vials, completed FDA Drug Master File registration for the products corresponding to seven locally approved anesthetics. To meet increasing demand, Hum&MC completed its first overseas production facility in Vietnam last year, with an annual capacity of 60 million vials and 40 million cartridges.
What is "Promoted Content"?
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
