Korea Police World Expo to highlight ‘K-protect and serve’
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 10:17
Korea’s only public security industry expo, Korea Police World Expo 2025 (KPEX 2025), has kicked off at Songdo Convensia in Incheon for a four-day run.
Hosted by the National Police Agency and Incheon Metropolitan City and organized by the Incheon Tourism Organization and Messe Isang, the event, now in its seventh year, unfolds under the theme “AI Policing for All,” with eight specialized exhibition halls focusing on mobility and robotics, personal and counter-terrorism equipment, crime investigation and forensic tools, and cybercrime prevention and response. The expo showcases innovative technologies and products related to the public security and safety industry from around the world, aiming to protect everyday safety.
This expo serves as a professional business exhibition that identifies the latest trends in the public security and safety industry and presents its future direction. Major players in the industry, including KT, Korea Aerospace Industries, S&T Motiv and Axon, along with leading companies in advanced physical and information security such as LMINDS, JISUN, KOCOM, MIKSCAN, and INSEC Security, are participating with a record 215 companies and 859 booths. The event is expected to serve as a key marketing platform for creating new domestic and global business opportunities in the public security and safety industry.
The expo will also host six professional business meetings to create diverse domestic and global market opportunities. These include an export consultation session inviting foreign police and private buyers, as well as buyers from the Inter-American Development Bank and Latin American local governments; a product evaluation session where police officers and officials from local governments and public institutions assess products; and a public procurement consultation inviting purchasing managers from public organizations such as Korea Electric Power Corporation, the Korea Land & Housing Corporation, the Korea Airports Corporation and power generation companies.
Running in conjunction with the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit — which brings together 150 police commissioners and senior officers from over 120 countries — allows the expo to promote the excellence of Korea’s public security industry. More than 40 international conferences and forums — including the Public Safety Summit focusing on disaster response and key issues of the public safety communication network — will take place, providing a global platform for communication and exchange within the public security and safety industry.
About 30 experiential programs will be available to visitors, showcasing various aspects of police work. These include a police physical fitness test experience, a crime scene investigation experience, access to police equipment such as patrol cars, drones and firearms and a disaster safety experience. There will also be programs such as child fingerprint registration, self-defense classes and a drug prevention promotion booth.
Jeong Jae-gyun, team leader at the Incheon Tourism Organization, which is hosting the expo, said, “It is very meaningful to hold a specialized security industry exhibition representing Asia in Korea, a country known for its high level of public safety. We will continue to make every effort to develop the Korea Police World Expo into a leading global business platform for the security industry.”
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)