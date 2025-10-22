Mirae Asset Life’s Gold Investment Fund delivers solid returns amid market uncertainty
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 17:56
Due to the recent boom in gold investment, products that diversify investments across various gold-related assets are also seeing an upward trend in performance. Among them, Mirae Asset Life’s Gold Investment Fund has recorded a 1-year return of 35 percent and a cumulative return of 62.5 percent after being launched on Jan. 20, 2023, based on data disclosed by the Korea Life Insurance Association on Oct. 15.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on gold futures are classified as derivative products, which cannot be directly invested in through defined contribution (DC) retirement accounts or individual retirement pension (IRP) accounts. However, they are accessible within the framework of variable insurance funds. Variable life insurance is an investment-type insurance product that allows policyholders to invest in domestic and international stocks, bonds and other assets while paying premiums. If certain conditions are met, such as maintaining the policy for more than 10 years, with a maximum monthly payment of 1.5 million won ($1,050) or a lump-sum payment of 100 million won, tax exemption benefits are provided.
Mirae Asset Life’s Gold Investment Fund invests more than 60 percent of its assets in ETFs and profit-generating securities that track the price of gold. The fund is managed by strategically adjusting the target assets and their allocation based on market conditions.
The fund primarily invests in derivatives and related ETFs that track the price of gold futures listed on the U.S. Commodity Exchange, while maximizing diversification through a portfolio composed of physical gold.
Mirae Asset Life offers five products that invest in the Gold Investment Fund: Heritage Variable Universal Whole Life Insurance; Variable Life Insurance – Future Promise; Variable Life Insurance – Midam; Variable Pension Insurance; and Variable Annuity Insurance – Global Asset Management. By selecting the Gold Investment Fund (N920), customers can strategically include gold in their asset portfolios.
In its MVP report, outlining its variable insurance fund management strategy for Q4, 2025, Mirae Asset Life highlights that gold investment, which recently reached an all-time high, is increasingly important as a hedge against global policy uncertainty and inflation.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
