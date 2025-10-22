Volvo’s ‘Dark’ XC40 shines a spotlight on quality
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 17:55
Volvo’s XC40 claimed the top spot among imported compact SUVs from January to September with sales of 1,932 units, bolstering its strong presence in the segment’s market.
The Swedish brand officially launched the 2026 model of the premium compact SUV featuring a new “Dark” theme that has piqued consumer interest, the latest development for the XC40, which has redefined the standard for premium compact SUVs since its launch in 2017. In 2018, it was named “European Car of the Year,” a first for the automaker. The model ranked first in premium compact SUV sales in the competitive European market for four years running since 2020.
The XC40’s success in Korea and globally can be attributed to its renowned quality and strong price competitiveness. Every trim level incorporates a Scandinavian design inspired by Volvo’s human-centric philosophy, cutting-edge safety technology that has cultivated a loyal following, premium convenience features and an industry-leading infotainment system.
The “Dark” theme, available with the top-tier Ultra trim level, replaces traditional chrome accents with high-gloss black finishes, creating a more modern and sophisticated look, along with exclusive 20-inch five-double-spoke black diamond-cut wheels.
Volvo’s state-of-the-art safety technologies are fully integrated into the XC40. The standard driver assistance package delivers class-leading safety. The model features a comprehensive suite of safety systems, including the Blind Spot Information System with Steering Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brake, Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
The XC40 also has an industry-leading infotainment system. The next-generation Volvo Car UX utilizes connectivity co-developed with TMAP Mobility. With Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, it delivers faster response times and a smoother experience. The nine-inch central touchscreen and the 12.3-inch driver display intuitively present the information drivers need. The 2026 model is also equipped with Naver’s Whale browser, offering a wide range of entertainment content, including video and music streaming platforms and social media.
The 2026 XC40 is priced in Korea from 51.9 million won ($36,500) for the B4 AWD Plus Bright, while the B4 AWD Ultra Bright is 54.9 million won and the B4 AWD Ultra Dark is 55.2 million won. The SUV comes with a wide range of benefits, including industry-leading five-year/100,000-kilometer (62,100-mile) coverage for general parts and consumables replacement, an eight-year/160,000-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty, 15 years of complimentary over-the-air updates and a five-year subscription to the digital service package.
Volvo Car Korea has demonstrated the value of its distinctive Swedish premium across both products and services, achieving first place in overall product satisfaction among domestic and imported brands for six years, as well as first place among European brands in service satisfaction for six consecutive years, according to the 2025 Consumer Insight Automotive Survey.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
The Swedish brand officially launched the 2026 model of the premium compact SUV featuring a new “Dark” theme that has piqued consumer interest, the latest development for the XC40, which has redefined the standard for premium compact SUVs since its launch in 2017. In 2018, it was named “European Car of the Year,” a first for the automaker. The model ranked first in premium compact SUV sales in the competitive European market for four years running since 2020.
The XC40’s success in Korea and globally can be attributed to its renowned quality and strong price competitiveness. Every trim level incorporates a Scandinavian design inspired by Volvo’s human-centric philosophy, cutting-edge safety technology that has cultivated a loyal following, premium convenience features and an industry-leading infotainment system.
The “Dark” theme, available with the top-tier Ultra trim level, replaces traditional chrome accents with high-gloss black finishes, creating a more modern and sophisticated look, along with exclusive 20-inch five-double-spoke black diamond-cut wheels.
Volvo’s state-of-the-art safety technologies are fully integrated into the XC40. The standard driver assistance package delivers class-leading safety. The model features a comprehensive suite of safety systems, including the Blind Spot Information System with Steering Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Auto Brake, Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control.
The XC40 also has an industry-leading infotainment system. The next-generation Volvo Car UX utilizes connectivity co-developed with TMAP Mobility. With Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, it delivers faster response times and a smoother experience. The nine-inch central touchscreen and the 12.3-inch driver display intuitively present the information drivers need. The 2026 model is also equipped with Naver’s Whale browser, offering a wide range of entertainment content, including video and music streaming platforms and social media.
The 2026 XC40 is priced in Korea from 51.9 million won ($36,500) for the B4 AWD Plus Bright, while the B4 AWD Ultra Bright is 54.9 million won and the B4 AWD Ultra Dark is 55.2 million won. The SUV comes with a wide range of benefits, including industry-leading five-year/100,000-kilometer (62,100-mile) coverage for general parts and consumables replacement, an eight-year/160,000-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty, 15 years of complimentary over-the-air updates and a five-year subscription to the digital service package.
Volvo Car Korea has demonstrated the value of its distinctive Swedish premium across both products and services, achieving first place in overall product satisfaction among domestic and imported brands for six years, as well as first place among European brands in service satisfaction for six consecutive years, according to the 2025 Consumer Insight Automotive Survey.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)