Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 10:14
Would you wait six hours for In-N-Out? 500 Koreans did.
햄버거 때문에 6시간 줄서기…500여명 몰린 인앤아웃 행사
Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
The customer first in line arrived at 3 a.m., according to the restaurant manager of Schedule Cheongdam.
customer: 손님
according to: ~에 따르면
스케줄 청담 첫 손님은 새벽 3시에 도착해 줄을 섰다. 이 매장 매니저의 전언이다.
They lined up in Apgujeong in southern Gangnam on Wednesday, not for some boutique store, a K-pop pop-up event or a Michelin-starred restaurant, but for In-N-Out.
Michelin-starred: 미쉐린 별을 받은
수요일(10월 15일) 강남구 압구정동, 이들이 줄을 선 곳은 고급 부티크 매장이나 K팝 팝업 행사장, 미쉐린이 인정한 식당이 아니었다. 이 소동은 모두 인앤아웃 때문이었다.
However, there were only 500-or-so burgers prepared and by the time this reporter visited the restaurant, five minutes before 2 p.m., they were all long gone.
by the time: ~할 때쯤
long gone: 이미 소진된, 유행이 지난
하지만 이날 준비된 햄버거는 500여개가 다였고, 기자가 오후 1시 55분쯤 현장을 찾았을 때는 이미 오래전 매진된 상태였다.
In-N-Out returned to Korea — for just a half a day — on Wednesday as a half-day pop-up store. Despite being the fifth time the popular American hamburger chain has opened a pop-up store in the country, it still didn’t stop Koreans from lining up for the burgers.
return to: ~로 돌아오다
a half a day: 반나절
인앤아웃이 수요일 반나절 운영되는 팝업 매장 형태로 한국에 돌아왔다. 이번이 벌써 다섯 번째 방문이지만, 인앤아웃 햄버거를 맛보려는 사람들의 발길을 막을 수는 없었다.
“I’ve tasted many different burger brands, but I never had In-N-Out until today, and they are really good,” Cho Ha-young, a 22-year-old customer who waited for almost five hours for the In-N-Out pop-up on Wednesday, told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
taste: 맛보다, 음미하다
이날 매장 앞에서 거의 5시간 기다렸다는 조하영(22)씨는 “버거 브랜드는 다양하게 먹어봤지만, 인앤아웃은 오늘 처음인데 정말 맛있다”고 말했다.
The In-N-Out pop-up store was open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Schedule Cheongdam restaurant in Apgujeong in southern Seoul. Despite the news of the pop-up not being announced until the day before the event, hundreds of people showed up even before the store’s opening.
show up: 나타나다
팝업매장은 오전 11시부터 오후 3시까지, 서울 강남구 압구정 스케줄 청담에서 운영됐다. 행사 소식이 전해진 것은 불과 하루 전이었지만, 개장 전부터 인파 수백명이 몰렸다.
“500 customers were already in the line by 10:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the opening of the pop-up,” the manager said.
식당 매니저는 “오픈 30분 전인 오전 10시 30분에 이미 500명 넘게 줄을 서고 있었다”고 말했다.
But as In-N-Out had opened a similar one-day pop-up store back in 2023, 2019 and before, this pop-up doesn’t necessarily mean that the burger chain is preparing for an official launch in the country.
not necessarily mean: 꼭 ~을/를 의미하는 것은 아니다
official launch: 정식 진출
2023년, 2019년 등 과거에도 비슷한 하루 행사를 한 바 있지만, 이번 팝업도 인앤아웃의 한국 시장 정식 진출을 의미하는 것은 아니다.
Instead, it is more likely that the impromptu pop-up stores are a means of protecting the registered trademark rights in Korea. In Korea, the trademark rights may be extinguished if it is not exercised for three years or longer.
impromptu: 일회성의, 즉흥적인
trademark rights: 상표권
그보단 이번 일회성 행사 역시 한국 내 상표권 유지를 위한 행보일 가능성이 높다. 한국에서 3년 이상 상표를 사용하지 않으면 권리가 소멸될 수 있기 때문이다.
“I don’t know, it’s not bad, but I also don’t think it’s worth the time I waited today,” a man in his twenties, who declined to share his name as he didn’t feel comfortable sharing negative comments about the pop-up store, said.
be worth: ~ 할 가치 있는
decline to: 사양하다, 거절하다
한 20대 남성은 “맛이 나쁘진 않은데, 이렇게 오래 기다릴 가치는 없는 것 같다”고 말했다. 그는 부정적인 의견을 밝히는 것이 불편하다며 이름 공개를 거부했다.
WRITTEN BY CHO YONG-JUN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
