Chip exports expected to hit record high for second straight year

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:59
SK hynix's DDR5 server memory showcased at Korea's largest semiconductor display exhibition in southern Seoul on Oct. 23, 2024. [Yonhap]

Korea's chip exports will likely reach an all-time high for the second consecutive year in 2025 amid growing demand for advanced semiconductors sparked by the expansion of the global AI market, the first vice industry minister said Wednesday.
 
“Semiconductor exports this year are expected to exceed $165 billion, marking a record high for the second consecutive year,” Moon Shin-hak said during the 18th semiconductor day ceremony.
 
Korea exported $119.7 billion worth of semiconductors from January to September, up 16.9 percent from a year earlier, according to government data.
 
Last year, outbound shipments of semiconductors came to $141.9 billion.
 
Moon said the government will work to help Korea's semiconductor industry maintain its dominance in the memory chip market and narrow the gap with global leaders in other areas, such as system semiconductors and fabless technologies.
 
Song Jai-hyuk, chair of the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, said semiconductors are a “national strategic asset,” which play a crucial role in AI and quantum computing, calling for “proactive support” for the industry and efforts to create an “innovative” industrial ecosystem.

