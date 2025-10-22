 Hanwha vice chief meets Romanian prime minister over defense cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha vice chief meets Romanian prime minister over defense cooperation

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:33
Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan attends an event at Hanwha's Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 26. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan attends an event at Hanwha's Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia on Aug. 26. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The vice chief of Hanwha Group, Korea's chemicals-to-shipbuilding conglomerate, has met with the Romanian prime minister to discuss potential cooperation with the Eastern European country in the defense industry, according to the group Wednesday.
 
Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who accompanied Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff of Korean President Lee Jae Myung, met with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Tuesday, a group representative said.
 

Related Article

“The vice chairman's visit aims to help Korea expand major defense exports to Europe and promote national interests,” the official said.
 
During the visit, Kang delivered a letter from Lee to Bolojan as part of his mission as a special envoy to strengthen bilateral defense industry partnerships and boost Korea's arms exports.
 
Hanwha's Kim reportedly took part in discussions related to Romania's 4.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion) project to acquire new infantry fighting vehicles to replace aging Soviet-era armored vehicles.
 
Hanwha is expected to compete in the bidding process with Germany's Rheinmetall AG, Britain's BAE Systems and the U.S. firm General Dynamics European Land Systems.
 
Korea and Romania have recently strengthened defense cooperation, following Hanwha Aerospace's 1.4 trillion won contract with Bucharest in 2023 to supply K9 self-propelled howitzers and K10 ammunition resupply vehicles.

Yonhap
tags Korea Hanwha shipbuilding Romania

More in Industry

Samsung EDI and Kesco to partner on energy storage, safety

Self-rotating tires, volume-controlling seatbelts — Hyundai’s engineers are thinking ahead

Korea's home-use beauty devices gain traction both at home and abroad

S-Oil’s $7B Shaheen project nears completion, hopes to lift Korea’s chemical gloom

Chip exports expected to hit record high for second straight year

Related Stories

Hanwha Ocean signs $600M deal to build two Navy frigates

New wind turbine installation vessel by Hanwha Ocean hits the water

Hanwha Ocean meets with U.S. senator to discuss shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean's Austal acquisition deal still under discussion

Is LNG the key? Trump says U.S. will 'be buying ships from' Korea.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)