Hanwha vice chief meets Romanian prime minister over defense cooperation

The vice chief of Hanwha Group, Korea's chemicals-to-shipbuilding conglomerate, has met with the Romanian prime minister to discuss potential cooperation with the Eastern European country in the defense industry, according to the group Wednesday.Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who accompanied Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff of Korean President Lee Jae Myung, met with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan in the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Tuesday, a group representative said.“The vice chairman's visit aims to help Korea expand major defense exports to Europe and promote national interests,” the official said.During the visit, Kang delivered a letter from Lee to Bolojan as part of his mission as a special envoy to strengthen bilateral defense industry partnerships and boost Korea's arms exports.Hanwha's Kim reportedly took part in discussions related to Romania's 4.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion) project to acquire new infantry fighting vehicles to replace aging Soviet-era armored vehicles.Hanwha is expected to compete in the bidding process with Germany's Rheinmetall AG, Britain's BAE Systems and the U.S. firm General Dynamics European Land Systems.Korea and Romania have recently strengthened defense cooperation, following Hanwha Aerospace's 1.4 trillion won contract with Bucharest in 2023 to supply K9 self-propelled howitzers and K10 ammunition resupply vehicles.Yonhap