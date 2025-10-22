'KPop Demon Hunters' dolls, other toys coming
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 19:09
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Netflix will roll out dolls, action figures and more from the global hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" in partnership with Mattel and Hasbro, the streaming giant said Tuesday.
The first products available will be three HUNTR/X dolls based on the main characters, developed by Barbie maker Mattel. Preorders can be made starting on Nov. 12 through Mattel Creations and shipping will begin next year.
Also available is a Hasbro board game named "Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters," which combines the famed Monopoly Deal franchise with the fantasy-action story of the "KPop Demon Hunters." Preorders began on Amazon, Target and Walmart and shipping will begin on Jan. 1, 2026.
"These unprecedented licensing partnerships will help meet the massive fan demand to have these favorite characters as part of their everyday lives, and mark another major milestone for Netflix’s smash global hit," Netflix said in its official blog.
Meanwhile, Netflix reported $11.5 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2025, up 17 percent compared to the same period last year. However, the company's share prices slipped 7 percent in extended trading on Tuesday because the earnings per share figures — $2.55 billion, or $5.87 per share — fell below market expectations.
For the full year in 2025, Netflix is projecting $45.1 billion in revenue, a 16 percent jump from 2024, according to a CNBC report.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)