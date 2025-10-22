Samsung SDI and Kesco to partner on energy storage, safety
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:21 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:30
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Samsung SDI and the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation (Kesco) signed an agreement to jointly develop policies and on-site manual to facilitate safer infrastructure in the energy storage system (ESS) industry.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed Monday at Samsung SDI’s Giheung plant in Gyeonggi, aims to promote the development of battery-related industries such as ESS and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, Samsung SDI said Tuesday.
Under the MOU, the two parties will collaborate on a range of initiatives, such as identifying policies to improve the safety of ESS and related equipment, co-developing accident prevention manuals and interagency response systems, encouraging voluntary participation in the installation of remote monitoring devices and fire suppression systems and fostering professional talent through technical exchanges.
Samsung SDI and Kesco plan to establish a working-level task force to specify and implement detailed action plans under the agreement.
“This agreement expands Samsung SDI’s technological leadership into the realm of social responsibility,” said Choi Joo-sun, CEO of Samsung SDI, at the signing ceremony. “We will work closely with Kesco to enhance the safety of our products.”
“In this era of energy transition, securing ESS safety is a top priority for public safety and national energy security,” said Nam Hwa-young, president of Kesco. “We will do our utmost to build a reliable industrial ecosystem that the public can trust by ensuring safety throughout the entire ESS life cycle.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)