 Samsung Group's market cap tops 900 trillion won for first time
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:30
A person is seen entering Samsung Electronics' office in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

A person is seen entering Samsung Electronics' office in southern Seoul, in this file photo taken Oct. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Group's entire market capitalization surpassed 900 trillion won for the first time on Wednesday, driven by semiconductor maker Samsung Electronics' bullish run, data showed.
 
Samsung Group's total market capitalization stood at 907.9 trillion won ($634.4 billion), up 67 percent from 543.3 trillion won at the end of last year, according to the data from the Korea Exchange.
 

The increase was largely attributed to a sharp increase in the share price of Samsung Electronics, which swelled 85.3 percent from 53,200 won on Dec. 31 all the way up to 98,600 won Wednesday.
 
Samsung Electronics' share price rose more sharply in recent weeks, boosted by a tech rally on Wall Street and a positive outlook for the chip sector amid a boom in the AI market.

Yonhap
