Samyang Foods to reintroduce beef tallow ramyeon for 1st time in 36 years
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:03 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:42
Samyang Foods will reintroduce a ramyeon fried in beef tallow for the first time in 36 years, launching a new product named “Samyang Ramen 1963” to commemorate the release of Korea’s first instant noodles.
The company plans to unveil the product in November, according to industry sources on Tuesday.
The ramyeon uses beef tallow in the frying process, a traditional method that defined early Korean instant noodles, and is positioned as part of a premium product line aimed at modern consumers.
The new version includes a separate liquid soup base made with beef bone broth, a first for any broth-based ramyeon in the Korean market. Samyang said the addition enhances the flavor and richness of the broth. The product is expected to retail for around 1,500 won ($1) per pack.
Samyang stopped using beef tallow in 1989 after facing public backlash tied to concerns about industrial-grade ingredients. The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs — now the Ministry of Health and Welfare — later confirmed the ramyeon was not harmful to human health, but the company’s market share dropped sharply. It has since relied solely on palm oil for production.
The reintroduction comes in response to long-standing consumer demand and shifting perceptions around beef tallow. Recent data shows that saturated fat comprises 43 percent of tallow, compared to roughly 50 percent with palm oil.
“Many consumers still remember the flavor of the original tallow-fried ramyeon and have long asked for its return,” a Samyang Foods official said. “We developed this product to meet growing demand in the premium ramyeon market and to restore Samyang Foods’ historical legacy while moving beyond the shadow of the tallow scandal.”
