U.S. governors visit Korea in bid to deepen trust in wake of Georgia raid
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:27
The governors of Georgia, Tennessee and Montana are in Korea this week to meet with top executives and strengthen business ties as Korean companies navigate U.S. policy risks while expanding their presence in the United States.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to visit Korea from Thursday to Saturday, during which he plans to meet with executives from Hyundai Motor Group, LG Energy Solution, SK on and CJ Foodville, all of which are investing in factories in Georgia. Expected attendees include Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Chang Jae-hoon, LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung and SK on CEO Lee Seok-hee.
For Kemp, the visit is also about restoring trust. Some 300 Korean nationals were detained at a Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution joint venture in Georgia last month, causing a diplomatic stir and sparking concerns in Korea’s business community.
Without clear safeguards against a recurrence, companies may hesitate to expand further in the United States. Kemp is expected to reassure firms of Georgia’s commitment to supporting foreign investment and strengthening business ties.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is also in Korea from Thursday to Friday, marking his first visit in six years. He plans to meet with Korean companies and discuss concerns including tariffs and visa restrictions. He is also expected to propose additional incentives to attract investment.
Korean companies such as LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Energy Solution, SK on, Hyosung Heavy Industries and Hankook & Company already operate or are constructing facilities in Tennessee. Their total pledged investments in the state exceed $13.6 billion.
Many Korean firms have poured capital into the United States in recent years to benefit from the Joe Biden administration’s CHIPS and Inflation Reduction Acts. But the changing U.S. political landscape has introduced new uncertainty, particularly under the return of the Donald Trump administration.
“In the short term, business travel has resumed after the Korea–U.S. working group clarified the scope of activity allowed under B-1 visas,” a business source said. “But if visa issues remain unresolved, long-term investment could be at risk. We must deliver Korean companies’ concerns directly to key Republican governors like those of Georgia and Tennessee.”
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also met Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday during his visit to Korea. Yeo stressed the importance of preventing another incident like the one in Georgia and requested U.S. cooperation in finding a lasting solution.
Despite rising risks, Korean firms remain reluctant to scale back investment in the United States. The market is simply too large, and for many of Korea’s key industries — particularly semiconductors and batteries — competing with China requires a strong presence in the U.S. market.
At the Korea–U.S. Business Roundtable in August, Korean companies affirmed a pledge to invest $150 billion in the United States during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.
Some experts say this is an opportunity for companies to press for better terms.
“There's a sense of caution after the detention incident,” said Kim Tae-hwang, an international trade professor at Myongji University. “But rather than withdrawing, Korean companies should use this moment to assert their position. They made these massive investments because they saw value in the U.S. market. This can become a turning point.”
A battery industry source pointed out that although the Trump administration ended subsidies for EVs, the U.S. market for energy storage systems continues to expand quickly.
“Running a factory in the United States means navigating permits, developing local talent and building trust with the community,” the source said. “That’s why strong partnerships with state governments are essential.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI SUN-EUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)