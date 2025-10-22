Fandom platform b.stage draws in $15 million investment from Goodwater Capital
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:58
- YOON SO-YEON
Fan community platform startup b.stage, created by the Korean company bemyfriends, drew in a 21 billion won ($15 million) investment from U.S. venture capital Goodwater Capital, bemyfriends said on Wednesday.
Goodwater Capital decided to invest based on bemyfriends' unique business model, the b.stage fandom platform and its potential to expand overseas, according to the Korean startup. Contrary to other existing fandom platforms, b.stage gives 100 percent of ownership to the user who establishes their own community within the service.
“b.stage is defining a new standard for fandom businesses across the globe,” Goodwater Capital said, as quoted by bemyfriends. “b.stage’s unique B2B fandom business model, which applies to various industries and provides complete flexibility to IPs with a B2B business strategy similar to Shopify, has great market potential that goes beyond traditional B2C fandom platforms.”
Since the start of the service in 2022, b.stage has seen over 50 billion won in transactions and 300 million monthly views within the service as of August this year, according to the operator.
“The continued trust from top global investors like Mitsubishi BRICS Fund and Goodwater Capital demonstrates b.stage's growth as a leader in the global fan-tech market,” said Steve Seo, the CEO of bemyfriends. “In particular, receiving support from strategic investors representing the Asian and North American markets has further strengthened our global business expansion.”
“Ultimately, our goal is to become the global infrastructure that all IP holders worldwide turn to first when starting their fandom business,” he said.
