 Damage from Louvre jewelry heist estimated at 88 million euros, Paris prosecutor says
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 11:13
French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background, in Paris on Oct. 19. [AFP/YONHAP]

Thieves who staged a daring daylight heist at the Louvre museum in Paris made off with jewels worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102.63 million), Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Tuesday.
 
"It is important to remember that this damage is an economic damage, but it is nothing compared to the historical damage caused by this theft," the prosecutor told RTL radio. In what some politicians branded a national humiliation, four people broke into the Louvre on Sunday using a crane to smash an upstairs window. They took objects from a gallery for royal jewelry before escaping on motorbikes.
 

The eight items of stolen jewelry included a tiara and earrings from the set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, of the early 19th century. The crown of Empress Eugenie was found outside the museum, apparently dropped during the getaway.

Reuters
