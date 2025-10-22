 Autumn is upon us — experience Seoul's fall foliage at these hiking spots accessible by subways
Autumn is upon us — experience Seoul's fall foliage at these hiking spots accessible by subways

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 07:00
Mount Dobong in nortern Seoul [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Nature isn't confined to the outskirts in Korea — it weaves right into the city. Mountains rise between glass towers and apartment blocks, making hiking as accessible as a morning stroll. That being said, it’s no surprise that hitting the trails has become a must-do for foreign visitors.
 
And now comes the season hikers wait for all year: autumn foliage. Mountains burst with color, surrounding hikers in every direction with dazzling shades of red, orange and yellow.
 

In Seoul this year, as climate change delays the foliage season, autumn colors are expected to reach their peak from late October to mid-November.
 
To help plan your autumn outings, the Korea JoongAng Daily highlights some of the best mountains in and around Seoul, where brilliant foliage is just a subway ride away.
 
So lace up your shoes before autumn rain or wind sweeps the leaves to the ground. And to make the trip even more better, each trail comes with a food recommendation — because nothing finishes a hike quite like a good meal.
 
 
Mount Soyo (Line 1 Soyosan Station)
 
Mount Soyo in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi, is one of the most accessible spots for autumn foliage near Seoul. Step off Subway Line 1 at Soyosan Station, and within five minutes-walk, one will stand at foot of the mountain.
Mount Soyo [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Recognized as one of Korea’s 100 great mountains by the Korea Forest Service, the mountain has three main courses, ranging from a beginner route that takes 1.5 to 2 hours to a more advanced route that takes 3.5 to 4 hours.
 
Even the shortest trail lets visitors take in vibrant foliage, offering gentle trails that are perfect for families or casual hikers who want to enjoy the colors without a strenuous climb. However, the routes leading all the way to Gongjubong or Uisangdae Peaks can be quite challenging.
 
Autumn foliage highlights include the path along the valley leading to Jajaeam Temple, Seonyeotang, near Wonhyo Daesa Rock and the ridge up to Gongjubong Peak — keep an eye on the trail signs to make sure you don’t miss them. 
 
Mount Soyo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Mount Soyo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Its autumn foliage is so stunning that a festival celebrating its beauty has been held since 1968. On Oct. 26, the Soyo Mountain Autumn Foliage Festival will return with performances, exhibitions and hands-on activities at the outdoor stage. For those looking for a way to enjoy the colors with a bit of added fun, it’s worth marking your calendar.
 
And when the hike’s over? Warm up with Dongducheon’s famous budaejjigae (army stew) at Dongducheon Budaejjigae restaurnat near the Soyosan Station. The spicy broth, sausage and kimchi are perfect after a quite chilly trek.
 
 
Mount Dobong (Line 1 or Line 7 Dobongsan Station)
 
Mount Dobong offers a variety of routes and temples, but for the best golden autumn foliage, follow the trail leading to Manwolam Temple and Jaunbong Peak. 
 
Mount Dobongsan [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

When you reach Manwolam Temple, if you're lucky, a monk will offer you a cup of soothing tea. Near the temple, there are plenty of photo spots draped in autumn colors, stretching all the way up to Podae Ridge, where a bird’s-eye view reveals the mountain blanketed in vibrant leaves. Climb higher to reach Jaunbong Peak, a wider vantage point offering stunning views of autumn foliage. 
 
 
To get to Mount Dobong, take Subway Line 1 or Line 7 to Dobongsan Station, then walk to the Dobongsan Support Center to begin your hike. Mount Dobong is best suited for those seeking a challenge, as the trails become rockier and more demanding the higher you go.
 
Sanarae Joomak near the support center serves generous meals with popular mains of spicy mackerel stew and charcoal-grilled bulgogi, along with a plentiful side dishes, drawing long lines of waiting.
 
 
Mount Yongmun (Jungang Line Yongmun Station)
 
Few sights capture autumn like golden ginkgo leaves, and Mount Yongmun in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, is the place to see them. 
 
Yongmunsa Temple nestled within Mount Yongmun [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

The mountain is an easy trip. Take the Jungang Line to Yongmun Station, then get on a short bus for about 15 minute to the entrance.
 
Even before you pass through the entrance gate, towering ginkgo trees welcome you.
 
Near the entrance is the Yongmunsan Tourism Complex, a designated tourist site that includes gardens, trails, cafes and path, already an ideal spot for foliage photos before one even start climbing.  
 
A 15-minute walk from the complex leads to Yongmunsa Temple, home to a massive ginkgo tree estimated to be about 1,100 years old. Standing 42 meters (138 feet) tall with a trunk circumference of 15 meters, it is believed to be the largest ginkgo tree in Asia.
 
Over 1,100-years-old ginko tree inside Yonmunsa Temple [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

For serious hikers, the trail from the temple entrance offers a challenge. The shortest route to the peak takes three to four hours, with other courses stretching closer to five. But even if you don’t make it all the way to the top, autumn foliage lines the trails, while the sound of streams and rustling leaves along the paths makes the walk soothing and memorable.
 
At the entrance, stalls sell snacks like gangjeong (crispy rice puffs) — perfect if you’re planning to tackle the longer trails. The local favorite, Yongmunsan Sikdang, is especially known for its grilled deodeok and bibimbap, best enjoyed on the terrace with crisp mountain air.
 
 
Mount Namsan (Line 3 or 4 Chungmuro Station)
 
Sometimes, the most famous spots are famous for a reason. Mount Namsan, best known for Seoul N Tower, is one of the Seoul’s most accessible and best places to enjoy autumn foliage.
 
Mount Namsan [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

The mountain has well-maintained trails and dulle trails that draw visitors year round. The North Circular Road, often nicknamed the "Foliage Road," of the Namsan Dulle trail particularly welcomes visitors each fall with a vibrant display of autumn colors.
 
To get there, take the subway to Chungmuro Station on Line 3 or 4 and enter through Namsangol Hanok Village. As you make your way uphill, you will find the sign that leads to the northern section of the dulle trail. 
 
The paved path offers a scenic and easy stroll, especially in autumn. From there, head up the hill, where the foliage opens up even more — and it takes only about an hour to reach Namsan Observatory.
 
To refuel after your stroll, head to Namsan Heukso near Chungmuro Station, famous for its top-quality Korean beef, known as hanwoo.
 
 
Mount Geomdan (Line 5 Hanam Geomdansan Stataion)
 
Perched in Hanam, Gyeonggi, Mount Geomdan overlooks the Han River at the peak, offering a beautiful blend of autumn foliage and shimmering water.
Mount Gumdan [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The mountain can be accessed via Subway Line 5 to Hanam Geomdansan Station Exit 3.
 
The summit is reachable in about an hour and a half, and there are five courses to choose from to enjoy all different sides of autumn foliage.
 
The trails are well maintained and relatively easy, making them great for beginners. The Hanam Memorial Tower to Hoguksa Temple course is especially popular for its vibrant foliage and gentle slope, though steeper sections appear near the 657-meter peak.  
Mount Geomdan [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

After the hike, head to Milhyanggi near Geomdansan Station for some spicy handmade sujaebi (lumps of savory rice cake, similar to pasta) — the perfect way to practice iyeolchiyeol, the Korean tradition of beating the heat with heat. 
 
 
Mount Gwanak  (Line 2 or 4 Sinlim Station, Seoul National Universtiy Station or Sadang Station)
 
Straddling southern Seoul, Mount Gwanak is a classic autumn destination, with access available from three different subway stations: Sadang, Seoul National University and Gwanaksan Stations.
 
Mount Gwanak [JOONGANG ILBO]

From Gwanaksan Station, take Exit 1 to follow the Autumn Foliage Road, which is lined with vibrant red and yellow leaves leading into Gwanaksan Park. From Sadang Station, take Exit 4 to reach the mountain, or from Seoul National University Station, use Exit 3 and transfer to buses.
 
Although the starting point is quite different, the ultimate most popular destination is Yeonjudae. The peak rewards hikers with views of red and gold foliage alongside the sprawling cityscape. From the Seoul National University entrance, the peak is just about an hour and follows a straightforward path that even beginners can enjoy.
 
Along the way, there are picture-ready massive rocks, overlooking the mountains, where a temple comes into view against the city skyline in the background.
 
Yeonjudae at Mount Gwanak [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Nothing beats pajeon (scallion pancake) and makgeolli (Korean rice wine) after a hike, and Deungmaru, a long-standing restaurant near Bongcheon Station, serves them the traditional way with decades-old recipes.
 
 
Mount Cheonggye (Shinbundang Line Cheonggyesan Station or Yangjae Station)
 
Mount Cheonggye sits on the border of Seoul’s Seocho District and the Gyeonggi cities of Gwacheon, Seongnam and Uiwang. The mountain is accessible by taking the Shinbundang Line to Cheonggyesan Station, Exit 2, or by exiting at Yangjae Station, Exit 10, and transferring to the  bus.
 
Mount Cheonggye [GETTY IMAGES BANK]

Rising 618 meters, the mountain has five main hiking courses, ranging from one hour to two hours and twenty minutes. But Mount Cheonggye is also known for its long stretches of staircases, so for those looking for something less demanding, a customized route to Wonteogol, Gilmajae and Maebong is recommended.
 
Instead of heading for the summit, many hikers looking for autumn foliage spots stop at Maebong Rock, a popular photo spot where foliage creates the stunning backdrop, with Lotte World Tower visible in the distance. Another favorite is Ggaldakgogae, a tree-lined trail that glows in autumn.
 
Mount Cheonggye [SCREEN CAPTURE]

After completing the hours-long hike, reward yourself at Cheonggyesan Gondrejib near Cheongyesan Station, where its specialty gondeurebap — rice steamed with mountain herbs — offers a hearty meal with charcoal-grilled bulgogi. 
 
 
Mount Namhan (Line 8 Sanseong Station)
 
While many visit Mount Namhan for its fall foliage, Namhansanseong, a historic mountain fortress set within the vast mountain, is a Unesco World Heritage site and one of the most beloved autumn destinations in Korea.
 
Trail along Namhansanseong [JOOGNANG ILBO]

The trails along the fortress into mountain range from one to three hours, with five main courses. The most popular are courses one and two, which circle the fortress walls and take about one hour each. Course one begins at the North Gate, the same gate where troops launched a surprise attack during the Manchu invasion.
 
Walking along the fortress paths in fall, hikers pass gates such as Jihwa Gate, Jeonseung gate and Jwaik gate, all lined with brilliant foliage. 
 
Near the Sueojangdae Pavilion, the last remaining command post of the five that once existed, massive yellow-leaved trees create beautiful views. Namhansanseong Haenggung, or the temporary palace once used as a royal retreat during wartime, is also worth a visit.
 
A hiking trail at Mount Namhan [JOONGANG ILBO]

The mountain is accessible by Subway Line 8 to Sanseong Station Exit 2, followed by buses. 
 
Tofu is the signature offering for many restaurants near the entrance, with one of the most popular spots being Obok Sundubu. Its tofu stew, brimming with soft tofu and mushrooms, is a comforting dish that leaves you feeling refreshed.
 
 
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]


