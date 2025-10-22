Popcorn out, prayers in: A movie theater in Seoul becomes a Buddhist temple

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As movie theaters have fallen out of favor with the public amid the rise of streaming platforms, many halls are being repurposed for non-film activities — from screenings of ASMR short reels to live game broadcasts — and on Saturday, one temporarily transformed into a Buddhist temple.











“I’m not a Buddhist, but I love temple stays,” a program participant, Lee Ju-won, 28, told the Korea JoongAng Daily after Saturday's program concluded. “Since discovering them last year, I’ve been to many already.”





According to the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism, the number of participants in temple stay programs reached 292,000 in the first half of this year — a record high since the program's introduction in 2002. The figure is a 20 percent increase from the same period last year and a 60 percent surge compared to two years ago. Buddhism and its temple stays are garnering fresh attention among younger generations, who resonate with the religion’s healing, introspective and “chill” teachings.





Participants were served a box of traditional Korean sweets and a cup of warm mulberry leaf tea.







A self-proclaimed churchgoer in the audience asked how one should “pray in Buddhism.”





Sighs of relief washed over the theater.

