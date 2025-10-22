Japan’s new prime minister must uphold future-oriented cooperation with Korea (KOR)

Sanae Takaichi, the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), was elected on Oct. 21 as the country’s 104th prime minister, becoming Japan’s first female leader since the introduction of its parliamentary cabinet system in 1885. Though she won the LDP leadership on Oct. 4, she faced a political crisis after the Komeito Party — LDP's coalition partner for 26 years — withdrew from the alliance. Takaichi secured the premiership by forming a new coalition government with the Japan Innovation Party, the second-largest opposition bloc.Takaichi has pledged to carry forward “Abenomics,” defined by a weak yen and expansive fiscal policy, while advocating for a stronger defense posture under the slogan of a “powerful Japan.” She has long drawn criticism for her nationalist views, having paid regular visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which enshrines Class A war criminals, and claiming that Dokdo belongs to Japan. Unlike Komeito, which moderated the LDP’s conservatism, the Japan Innovation Party is widely regarded as Japan’s most right-leaning political group, fueling concerns that her cabinet may steer Japan further to the right.During coalition talks, the Innovation Party proposed creating a committee to discuss revising Article 9 of Japan’s pacifist constitution, which renounces war, as well as accelerating revisions to three key security documents and easing restrictions on defense equipment exports. Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura had, as Osaka mayor in 2017, protested the installation of a memorial in San Francisco that honored victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery system.Under the previous administrations of Yoon Suk Yeol and Fumio Kishida, Korea and Japan restored “shuttle diplomacy” and built a framework for future-oriented cooperation. The new Lee Jae Myung–Sanae Takaichi relationship should continue that approach, which is rooted in pragmatic recognition of shared national interests amid an intensifying U.S.-China rivalry and closer ties among North Korea, China and Russia. Encouragingly, Takaichi refrained from visiting Yasukuni during the autumn festival period that ended on Oct. 19 — a gesture likely intended to address concerns in Seoul and Washington.Still, caution remains warranted. The LDP, now under Takaichi, lacks a majority in the lower house of Japan’s Diet. Pressured by nationalist voters, she may be tempted to exploit historical issues for political gain, risking a setback in bilateral relations. Korea faces similar domestic pressures ahead of next year’s local elections. Both governments must honor existing agreements on historical disputes and work to persuade their publics that reconciliation and cooperation are in the national interest.President Lee and Prime Minister Takaichi are expected to meet later this month during the Asean Summit on Oct. 26 and the APEC Summit in Gyeongju on Oct. 31. At a time of sweeping geopolitical change, they would do well to remember the old proverb that a single arrow breaks easily, but a bundle does not — an enduring lesson in the strength of unity.다카이치 사나에(高市早苗) 일본 자민당 총재가 어제(21일) 제104대 총리로 선출됐다. 일본이 1885년 의원내각제를 도입한 이후 첫 여성 총리다. 다카이치 신임 총리는 지난 4일 총재 선거에서 승리했지만 26년간 협력관계를 유지해 온 공명당이 연정 이탈을 선언하면서 위기를 맞았다. 이후 제2 야당인 일본유신회와 손잡고 새 연정을 출범시키면서 이날 총리 자리에 올랐다.다카이치 총리는 엔 약세와 재정 확장으로 대변되는 ‘아베노믹스’를 계승하고, 외교·안보 정책에선 ‘강한 일본’을 주창해 왔다. 그는 그간 야스쿠니신사를 정기적으로 참배했고, 독도는 일본 영토라고 주장하는 등 역사 문제에 있어 강경 우익 성향을 보여 왔다. 기존 연정 파트너인 공명당이 자민당의 보수화를 완화하는 역할을 했던 것과는 달리, 일본유신회는 일본 정당 가운데 가장 우익 성향을 띠는 만큼 다카이치 내각의 우경화에 대한 우려가 나오고 있다.실제 유신회는 이번 연정 협상 과정에서 전쟁 포기 등을 규정한 평화헌법 9조 개정을 논의할 협의회 설치, 일본 방위력 강화를 담은 3대 안보문서 조기 개정, 방위장비 수출 규정 완화 등을 자민당 측에 제안했다. 요시무라 히로후미 대표는 오사카 시장 재임 시절인 2017년, 자매 도시인 미국 샌프란시스코 공원에 일본군 위안부 기림비가 설치되자 강하게 반발한 적도 있다.한·일은 전임 윤석열·기시다 체제에 이어 이재명·이시바 체제에서 ‘셔틀 외교’와 미래지향적 협력 기조를 구축했다. 이는 미·중 전략경쟁 시대와 북·중·러 밀착 움직임 속에 양국의 국익을 극대화하기 위한 냉철한 현실 인식에 기인한 것으로, 이재명·다카이치 체제에서도 변함이 없기를 바란다. 다행히 다카이치 총리는 지난 19일 종료된 야스쿠니신사 가을 제사 기간에 참배를 하지 않았다. 한국과 미국의 우려를 배려한 조치로 볼 수 있다.그렇다고 새 일본 총리에 대한 우려가 사라진 것은 아니다. 현재 집권 자민당은 중의원 과반 의석을 확보하지 못한 소수 여당이다. 선거에서 지지층을 의식해 한·일 관계를 훼손하는 우를 범할 가능성도 있다. 이는 내년 지방선거를 앞둔 한국도 마찬가지다. 양국은 과거사 문제에 있어 지금까지 맺은 합의를 최대한 존중하고, 이를 국민에게 용기 있게 설득해 한·일 관계 발전의 토대를 놓아야 한다.한·일 정상은 이달 26일 열리는 동남아국가연합(아세안), 31일 경주 APEC 정상회의 기간에 잇따라 만날 것으로 예상된다. 미·중 전략경쟁이라는 역사의 격변기를 맞아 화살 하나는 쉽게 부러지지만 여러 개를 묶으면 꺾기 힘들다는 절전지훈(折箭之訓)의 지혜를 양 정상이 공유하기를 기대한다.