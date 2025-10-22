The woman of Bube has died (KOR)

When I first arrived in Seoul for university, the city’s streets were filled with signs I had never seen before. Schwabing, Copacabana, Acapulco, Okavango — each evoked an exotic world I could only imagine. Near the entrance to Insa-dong stood a café barely large enough for two people, called Tirol. Yet I didn’t know what any of these names meant. Today, a simple question to AI would solve the mystery. But in the 1980s, there was no such help. The only one I recognized was Schwabing, a district in Munich.For Koreans, “Schwabing” is inseparable from Jeon Hye-rin (1934–1965), a Korean essayist and translator known for her introspective prose. It was where Rainer Maria Rilke wrote poetry, Kandinsky and Klee painted, and Thomas Mann often walked. But for me, it existed through Jeon’s book “And Then There Was No Word” (1966). The title was so beautiful I carried the book everywhere, tucked under my arm as if it held the secret to adulthood.Decades later, travel abroad has become as easy as a walk to the neighborhood store, and such foreign names no longer sound unfamiliar. I learned that Copacabana is a beach in Brazil, and Acapulco a coastal resort in Mexico. During my studies overseas, I discovered that American college students flocked there for spring-break adventures. Okavango, the oddest of them all, turned out to be a lush delta in Africa — familiar from wildlife documentaries. Tirol, I later realized, is a region in the Alps.But one name remained a mystery: Bube. I often wondered where it was. In my youth, I wandered into a small bar called Bube, trying to feel its meaning. Only later did I learn it came from the Italian film “La Ragazza di Bube” (1963), about a woman named Mara who waits for her lover Bube, who is imprisoned for murder. Set in a poor village in northern Italy after World War II, the film tells a story of love, flight and long, lonely waiting.In Korea, the film’s soundtrack became more famous than the movie itself, a late-night radio favorite. The actress who played Mara, Claudia Cardinale (1938–2025), the great Italian star once hailed as a symbol of her era, passed away last month. Bars named “Bube” have vanished from our streets, and with them, an era quietly fades away.대학입학으로 처음 서울에 왔다. 거리에는 처음 보는 멋진 간판들이 많았다. 슈바빙도 있고 코카카바나도 있고 아카폴코, 오카방코도 있었다. 아, 인사동 초입에는 티롤이라는 한평짜리 초미니 카페도 있었다. 그런데 이들 간판의 의미를 도통 알 수가 없었다. 요즘엔 AI에게 물어보면 끝난다. 그러나 80년대에는 방법이 없었다. 유일하게 슈바빙만 알았다. 뮌헨의 거리 이름이다. 한국인들에게 ‘슈바빙’은 언제나 전혜린과 오버랩된다. 라이너 마리아 릴케가 시를 쓰고, 칸딘스키와 클레가 그림을 그렸으며, 토마스 만이 자주 거닐었던 거리다. 나에게는 서른살 조금 넘겨 자살한 천재 교수 전혜린의 『그리고 아무 말도 하지 않았다』라는 책에 등장한 덕분이다. 책 제목이 너무 멋져 옆구리에 끼고 다녔다.세월이 흘러 해외여행이 동네 마실 가듯이 된 지금, 그런 간판들이 더이상 낯설지 않다. 코카카바나는 브라질 유명해변이고 아카폴코는 멕시코 연안에 있는 세계적인 휴양지다. 유학 시절 알았다. 미국 대학생들이 봄방학 때 찾는 원나잇 스탠드의 성지라는 것을. 오카방코라는 코믹한 이름은 아프리카의 비옥한 델타다. TV 프로그램 ‘동물의 왕국’에 자주 등장한다. 티롤은 알프스 산맥에 있는 지명이다.그러나 도저히 알 수 없는 것은 부베였다. 도대체 부베는 어디에 있을까? 젊은 날, 늘 그런 생각을 하면 부베라는 술집을 룸펜처럼 들락거렸다. 영화 ‘부베의 여인’에서 따왔다는 것을 훗날 알았다. 살인죄로 복역 중인 남친 부베를 기다리는 주인공 마라의 회상이 줄거리다. 2차대전 직후 북이탈리아의 가난한 마을을 배경으로. 애절한 사랑과 도피, 그리고 기다림의 시간을 그렸다. 재미있는 것은 국내에서는 OST가 정작 영화보다 더 유명했다. 심야방송 단골 레퍼토리였다. 이 영화에서 마라역을 맡았던 세기의 연인, 이탈리아 배우 클라우디아 카르디날레가 지난달 세상을 떠났다고 한다. 거리에 부베라는 이름도 이젠 보이지 않는다. 한 시대가 저물고 있다.