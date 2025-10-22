 2NE1's Park Bom posts alleged police report against YG Entertainment founder
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:30 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:35
Singer Park Bom, left, and a letter uploaded by her on Oct. 22 at right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer Park Bom of girl group 2NE1, who has halted activities due to health issues, uploaded a picture of what she claimed to be a police report against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of her former agency YG Entertainment, on Wednesday evening.
 
“Everyone, please investigate what YG did to Park Bom,” she wrote on Instagram with a picture showing a sheet of paper reading “Letter of report.”
 

Within the paper, seemingly signed Oct. 19 by Park Bom with her stamp, Park Bom claimed that Yang failed to pay “1002003004006007001000034 '64272e trillion won of money” that she “earned through music, performances, television appearances, advertisements, events, songwriting and composing.”
 
“The plaintiff suffered from immense damages, both mental and economic, and the act is classified as apparent fraud,” read the letter.
 
The unofficial format of the letter and illogical nature of the text led to fans expressing concern over Park's health in the comment section. “Please, what's happening to you?” and “Please, at least cover your phone number.”
 
Park, a member of veteran K-pop girl group 2NE1, has halted her activities since August, citing health issues. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Park Bom 2NE1 YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk

