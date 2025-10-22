 Close Your Eyes to hold first concert early next year
Close Your Eyes to hold first concert early next year

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 15:37
Boy band Close Your Eyes [UNCORE]

Boy band Close Your Eyes is set to hold its first concert in Korea in January next year, agency Uncore said Wednesday.
 
The band will also tour Japan the following month, visiting Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.
 

The name of the tour and schedule information will be revealed later.
 
Close Your Eyes debuted in April with the EP “Eternalt.” The septet, comprising members Jeon Min-wook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeo-jun, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho, Kenshin and Seo Kyoung-bae, was formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024).
 
The band has released songs including “All My Poetry,” “Snowy Summer,” “Laid Back” and “Upside Down.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
