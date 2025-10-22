Singer Kang Daniel to release new Japanese single 'Watercolor' with Ai Tomoika
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:21
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Kang Daniel will release a new Japanese single “Watercolor” on Wednesday, his agency ARA said on the same day.
The single features a duet with rising Japanese singer-songwriter Ai Tomioka, whose growing presence across Asia has drawn considerable attention, according to ARA.
“Watercolor” paints the lingering traces of emotions that seep into one’s heart like pigment does on paper. Built on layers of gentle acoustic guitars, the song blends Kang’s low, murmuring vocals with Tomioka’s soft tone, creating a delicate harmony reminiscent of spreading watercolor hues.
Kang took part in both writing and composing the song, alongside Tomioka and producers Biblein and Park Jae-hee.
The single was previewed during Kang’s recent fan meeting in Tokyo, where he introduced it as a message of gratitude to his longtime supporters. Fans can listen to “Watercolor” not only on Japanese streaming platforms but also on major Korean music sites starting from Wednesday.
Kang debuted in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show “Produce 101.” He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019. Kang debuted as a solo artist in July of that same year, releasing songs like “Touchin’” (2019), “2U” (2020) and “Paranoia” (2021).
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)