 Twice, Blackpink's Jisoo, Stray Kids and more place on Billboard charts
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 15:36
Girl group Twice [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

A slew of K-pop acts has secured spots on the Billboard charts — notably Twice, Blackpink’s Jisoo, Stray Kids and Cortis — as of Tuesday.
 
Girl group Twice's song “Strategy” (2024) ranks No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. “Takedown,” sung by members Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung as part of the soundtrack for Netflix's smash hit film “KPop Demon Hunters,” sits at No. 67.
 
Blackpink member Jisoo’s recent song “Eyes Closed,” a collaboration with British singer Zayn, entered at No. 72. 
 

A still from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" [NETFLIX]

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, Twice's “TEN: The Story Goes On,” which celebrates the group's 10th anniversary, made its debut at No. 11. Twice's fourth full-length album “This Is For” placed No. 117 on the chart.
 
Other notable appearances on the Billboard 200 chart are Stray Kids’ fourth full-length album “Karma” at No. 51 and Cortis’s first EP “Color Outside the Lines” at No. 171.
 
Seventeen's S.Coups and Mingyu [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

CxM, a subunit of Seventeen comprising S.Coups and Mingyu, charted at No. 71 with its first EP “Hype Vibes.”
 
Meanwhile, although not traditional K-pop, Katseye and the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack — both projects influenced by K-pop culture — also made appearances on the charts.
 
Girl group Katseye [HYBE]

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack placed at No. 2 and Katseye’s second EP “Beautiful Chaos” at No. 29 on the Billboard 200.
 
“Golden,” a song from the soundtrack, is No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside Katseye’s songs “Gabriela” at No. 41 and “Gnarly” at No. 98.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
