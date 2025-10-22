Korea's largest blues music festival returns for 8th year
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:04 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:10
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Korea’s largest blues music festival is set to make a grand return to Seoul this weekend.
The eighth edition of the Seoul International Blues Festival will take place on Sunday at the Live House and Seoga Rooftop on Nodeul Island in Yongsan District, central Seoul, according to the festival’s organizing committee. Coinciding with the launch of the Asia Blues Foundation, the Seoul International Blues Festival celebrates its eighth year, having been held annually for the past seven years.
Under the theme “The Blues Island,” this year’s festival will feature a variety of performances ranging from traditional blues to modern interpretations. For the first time, the festival will also include outdoor stages, which are the Blues Rookie Stage, Buzzing Blues Stage, Signature Blues Stage and Seoul Blues Stage.
The Blues Rookie Stage will spotlight emerging artists, including guitarist Smokin' Lee and bands Wednesday Off and the O Blues Band.
The Buzzing Blues Stage will feature acts drawing attention within the Korean blues scene. Among the performers are the Kim Ju-yeop Band, known for its traditional blues style; Kim Dae-seung Band, which blends Delta and contemporary blues; Cheong Jae-ho Band, which made waves at the B.B. King’s Blues Club in Memphis; and the soul blues Band Soultrain.
The Signature Blues Stage will showcase distinctive blues veterans. Leading the lineup is Korean hill country blues musician Ha Heon-jin, Delta blues maestro CR Taegyu and Memphis International Blues Challenge finalists Richiman and Groove Nice.
Closing the event, the Seoul Blues Stage will present Korea’s most iconic traditional blues bands, including the Memphis International Blues Challenge semifinalist Lee In-kyu Band, blues guitarists Lee Kyung-cheon Band and Kim Mok-kyung Band, blues rockers Lowdown30 and Korea’s legendary blues outfits Hangsuk & Boogiemonster
International artists taking the stage include Chicago blues torchbearers Shun Kikuta and Johnny Burgin, alongside Japan’s rising blues star Yohsuke Ishida.
