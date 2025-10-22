Lights blinding at Oasis's long-awaited 'spiritual' return to Korea
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 17:05
SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
GOYANG, Gyeonggi — “It was biblical,” declared Liam Gallagher of Oasis, his voice carrying through the crisp night air over a roaring crowd of Korea. “Spiritual.”
On a chilly Tuesday night, the Britpop legend commanded a sea of 55,000 fans who packed the massive three-tiered Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi to its limits for a reunion more than a decade in the making.
Aside from the grand fireworks that burst in full force at the very end of the encore — as if the production team decided to throw everything at once before calling it a night — the show was strikingly bare-bones. No extended stage or elaborate set pieces, just live footage with visual effects projected on the big screens. Spectacle-wise, it was the kind of setup that could have been recreated in a small underground club in Hongdae or, of course, Manchester, the city where it all began.
There was only the music — and a generous flow of beer being raised among the crowd. And that, as the night proved, was more than enough.
The two-hour run felt less like a comeback than the resurrection of an era, especially whenever the once-estranged Gallagher brothers shared not only vocals but also playful jabs on stage.
After years of anticipation and speculation, Oasis is finally standing together on stage once more. The Tuesday show marked the Korean leg of the band’s long-awaited “Oasis Live ‘25” reunion world tour, launched in August last year, as well as the brothers’ first performance in Korea since the band's disbandment in 2009 following the Gallaghers’ feud.
The band had previously played in Korea for a sold-out concert in 2006, and returned in 2009 for another concert and a festival appearance, just a month before the split.
Despite the 16-year gap, Korean fans’ fervor appeared to have never faded, with crowds famously chanting its songs whenever Noel Gallagher visited the country for his solo tours over the years.
So when the band announced in November last year that it would return with a caption — “South Korea, our new best friends. Hold on. Oasis is coming.” —, the enthusiasm has been overflowing.
After a pre-show playlist of rock classics like the Rolling Stones’ “We Love You” (1967) played across the stadium in place of an opening act, Oasis kicked off its concert at 8 p.m. sharp, with a booming voice declaring, “This is not a drill.”
In classic Oasis-style no-nonsense fashion, the Gallagher brothers, alongside bassist Andy Bell, guitarist Gem Archer, drummer Joey Waronker and keyboardist Christian Madden, wasted no time and launched straight into business.
But no greetings or warm-ups were needed as the moment Liam began the opening line of “Hello” (1995) in his signature singing stance of arms clasped behind his back, almost the entire stadium was already on its feet.
The energy only intensified with “Acquiesce” (1995), “Morning Glory” (1995), “Some Might Say” (1995) and “Bring It On Down” (1994). Every guitar solo drew deafening roars, and the floor section moved as one, jumping up and down.
The crowd appeared determined to savor every second. During “Cigarettes & Alcohol” (1994), fans in the floor area turned their backs to the stage in for a “Poznan,” a football celebration where fans turn their backs from the field and link arms to jump up and down — a sight that Liam described as “spiritual.”
Fans also clapped in perfect sync during Noel’s chorus of “Half the World Away” (1994) and held out their phones with flashlights on through “Talk Tonight” (1995), transforming the stadium into a glittering sea of white light.
“Thank you very much, Seoul,” Noel said before the set list dived into “D'You Know What I Mean?” (1997).
The momentum built toward the night’s first climax with “Whatever” (1994), “Live Forever” (1994) and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” (1994).
“Do we have any rock ‘n’ roll stars in the house?” Liam asked the audience before launching into the hit track, and the response was a ground-shaking roar.
The encore was expectedly the night’s emotional peak. Starting with “The Masterplan” (1995), Oasis rolled into “Don’t Look Back in Anger” (1995), during which the crowd’s repeated chanting of the chorus stretched on and on endlessly, until Noel playfully teased how long it would go on before closing the song with a grin.
“Wonderwall” (1995) followed, with fans echoing every “winding” and “binding” in the lyrics of its pre-chorus, to which Noel once again smiled knowingly.
Just when the audience thought that was it for the night after “Champagne Supernova” (1995), the show came to a surprising close with a storm of fireworks that went on for much longer than expected.
The entire show felt like a heartfelt exchange between the band and its devoted fans, who were determined to make the night unforgettable for all parties involved. Their enthusiasm was palpable, and, apparently, felt by the band on stage.
"Beautiful people, nice one for coming out," said Liam before the final bow. "And thank you for sticking with us over the years."
And as the guitar sound began to ring out for the final “Champagne Supernova,” he added: “We [expletive] love you.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
