South Korea launches first 3,600-ton-class submarine with better ability to hit Pyongyang
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 12:52
South Korea launched its first 3,600-ton-class submarine, the ROKS Jang Yeong-sil, as Pyongyang ramps up efforts to build a nuclear-powered submarine and expand its naval power.
The Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration held a launch ceremony for the Jang Yeong-sil, the lead vessel in the Jang Bogo-III Batch-II program, on Wednesday at a Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.
The Jang Yeong-sil features a significantly larger displacement and length — 89 meters (291 feet) — compared to the 3,000-ton-class Dosan Ahn Changho-class submarines. It is the first South Korean Navy submarine to simultaneously carry both lithium-ion batteries and an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, allowing it to remain submerged for longer periods.
The enhancements allow the submarine to operate more covertly in waters around the Korean Peninsula and reduce the risk of detection during missions.
South Korea also upgraded the submarine’s strike capabilities. The number of vertical launch system (VLS) cells for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) increased from six to 10 on the previous model.
The upgraded combat management system and sonar system improve its ability to process information, detect targets and strike land-based threats, including those in central areas of North Korea such as Pyongyang.
“The Jang Yeong-sil integrates key domestically developed technologies, including the combat system, sonar, propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery,” a Navy official said. “That’s why we named the vessel after Jang Yeong-sil, the most prominent scientist of the Joseon Dynasty [1392-1897].”
