 Suspicious activity spotted on Chinese structure in jointly controlled waters of Yellow Sea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Suspicious activity spotted on Chinese structure in jointly controlled waters of Yellow Sea

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:18
The Shenlan No. 2 is a Chinese structure installed in the provisional zone of the Yellow Sea jointly controlled by Korea and China. During a National Assembly audit of the Korea Coast Guard on Oct. 22, Rep. Yi Byeong-jin of the Democratic Party claimed that personnel were spotted for the first time on the structure, raising concerns that it may serve a military purpose rather than for aquaculture. [YI BYEONG-JIN]

The Shenlan No. 2 is a Chinese structure installed in the provisional zone of the Yellow Sea jointly controlled by Korea and China. During a National Assembly audit of the Korea Coast Guard on Oct. 22, Rep. Yi Byeong-jin of the Democratic Party claimed that personnel were spotted for the first time on the structure, raising concerns that it may serve a military purpose rather than for aquaculture. [YI BYEONG-JIN]

 
Personnel suspected to be Chinese staff have been spotted for the first time on a Chinese maritime structure installed in a provisional zone of the Yellow Sea jointly controlled by Korea and China. Lawmakers in Korea are calling for a proportional response to what may be a creeping expansion of Chinese control.
 
Rep. Yi Byeong-jin of the Democratic Party revealed photos on Wednesday ahead of a National Assembly audit of the Korea Coast Guard that appear to show five individuals on the Shenlan No. 2 aquaculture structure, which China unilaterally installed — without prior consultation  — in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone of the Yellow Sea.
 

Related Article

 
According to Yi, two individuals were spotted on the upper deck, two on the mid-left side and one on a staircase touching the water. The person at the bottom appeared to be wearing a wetsuit and handling an oxygen tank.
 
Yi pointed out that the use of wetsuits and oxygen tanks is uncommon for aquaculture operations, and that a small vessel resembling a high-speed patrol boat was also seen near the structure.
 
“This cannot be regarded as ordinary fish farming activity,” he said.
 
A Chinese aquaculture plant in the Yellow Sea [YI BYEONG-JIN]

A Chinese aquaculture plant in the Yellow Sea [YI BYEONG-JIN]

 
He also warned that the illegal structure may serve a broader purpose beyond aquaculture — that it could be a move by China to turn the Yellow Sea into its own territory, like it has done with the South China Sea. He also suggested the possibility of the structure being used for military purposes.
 
Yi noted that he had previously proposed budget funding to construct a proportional countermeasure, including 1 billion won ($700,000) for research and 60.5 billion won for facilities, but the proposal was cut during the National Assembly's budget deliberations.
 
“There is even a possibility that there are personnel living aboard the Shenlan No. 2,” Yi said. “If we do not respond proactively, China will never withdraw. We cannot afford to miss the golden time to defend our maritime sovereignty.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags china yellow sea military

More in Defense

Suspicious activity spotted on Chinese structure in jointly controlled waters of Yellow Sea

Army NCO recruitment rates plummets below 50% over last five years

Korea inks deal with Brazil to bolster cooperation in defense industry

U.S. Senate passes bill to maintain USFK troop level at 28,500

South Korea launches first 3,600-ton-class submarine with better ability to hit Pyongyang

Related Stories

Korea monitoring China-installed buoys, citing possible military purpose

China's steel towers in PMZ raise 'South China Sea 2.0' question: Ex-top U.S. envoy

What's with the no-sail zones? More funny business in Yellow Sea as election nears

China ups Yellow Sea contest by declaring three no-sail zones in PMZ

What’s below the surface of the Korea–China tensions over steel platforms in the Yellow Sea?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)