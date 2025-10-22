Suspicious activity spotted on Chinese structure in jointly controlled waters of Yellow Sea
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:18
Personnel suspected to be Chinese staff have been spotted for the first time on a Chinese maritime structure installed in a provisional zone of the Yellow Sea jointly controlled by Korea and China. Lawmakers in Korea are calling for a proportional response to what may be a creeping expansion of Chinese control.
Rep. Yi Byeong-jin of the Democratic Party revealed photos on Wednesday ahead of a National Assembly audit of the Korea Coast Guard that appear to show five individuals on the Shenlan No. 2 aquaculture structure, which China unilaterally installed — without prior consultation — in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone of the Yellow Sea.
According to Yi, two individuals were spotted on the upper deck, two on the mid-left side and one on a staircase touching the water. The person at the bottom appeared to be wearing a wetsuit and handling an oxygen tank.
Yi pointed out that the use of wetsuits and oxygen tanks is uncommon for aquaculture operations, and that a small vessel resembling a high-speed patrol boat was also seen near the structure.
“This cannot be regarded as ordinary fish farming activity,” he said.
He also warned that the illegal structure may serve a broader purpose beyond aquaculture — that it could be a move by China to turn the Yellow Sea into its own territory, like it has done with the South China Sea. He also suggested the possibility of the structure being used for military purposes.
Yi noted that he had previously proposed budget funding to construct a proportional countermeasure, including 1 billion won ($700,000) for research and 60.5 billion won for facilities, but the proposal was cut during the National Assembly's budget deliberations.
“There is even a possibility that there are personnel living aboard the Shenlan No. 2,” Yi said. “If we do not respond proactively, China will never withdraw. We cannot afford to miss the golden time to defend our maritime sovereignty.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)