U.S. Senate passes bill to maintain USFK troop level at 28,500
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 15:37
The U.S. Senate earlier this month passed its version of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a clause that explicitly calls for maintaining the current number of U.S. troops stationed in Korea.
As discussions over potential troop reductions under the Donald Trump administration resurface, the clause is seen as a congressional safeguard against unilateral cuts to U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
According to the bill released on the U.S. Congress’s legislative information system on Wednesday, the Senate version states: “Amounts authorized to be appropriated by this Act may not be obligated or expended to reduce the total number of members of the Armed Forces permanently stationed in or deployed to the Republic of Korea below 28,500.”
The NDAA is an annual defense policy bill that determines the Pentagon’s budget and priorities. If finalized with this clause, it would act as a legal check against any administration’s unilateral decision to cut troop levels on the Korean Peninsula.
A similar clause was included during the first Trump administration for the fiscal years of 2019 to 2021 but was later removed under former President Joe Biden. Its revival after five years suggests renewed congressional concern over possible changes in the U.S. defense posture in Korea.
If the provision survives conference negotiations between the Senate and the House, Congress would regain a legal mechanism to prevent the Trump administration from reducing troops without consultation.
The bill also prohibits the use of defense funds to transfer wartime operational control (Opcon) from the Combined Forces Command to a Korean-led command. It requires the U.S. defense secretary to certify to Congress that any troop reduction or Opcon transition aligns with U.S. national security interests and has been fully coordinated with allies, including Korea. The law further mandates that 90 days must pass after such certification before any related spending can occur.
The Senate passed the measure on Oct. 9 with 77 votes in favor and 20 against.
The House of Representatives passed its version of the NDAA last month, also emphasizing the strengthening of alliances in the Indo-Pacific region, including maintaining around 28,500 U.S. troops in Korea and enhancing mutual defense cooperation.
However, the Senate version adds a specific funding restriction clause, giving it stronger enforcement power.
Both chambers are now reconciling their versions through a conference committee, and the final bill is expected to be completed by late December. Once signed by President Donald Trump, the law would take effect, further reinforcing Congress’s oversight on any future debate over U.S. troop levels in Korea.
