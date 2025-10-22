 Korea inks deal with Brazil to bolster cooperation in defense industry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea inks deal with Brazil to bolster cooperation in defense industry

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 16:33
 
Seok Jong-gun, left, the minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), signs an agreement with Brazil's Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, secretary of defense products, ministry of defense, in Seoul on Oct. 22. [YONHAP]

Seok Jong-gun, left, the minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), signs an agreement with Brazil's Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, secretary of defense products, ministry of defense, in Seoul on Oct. 22. [YONHAP]

 
The state arms procurement agency on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazil's defense ministry to bolster bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.
 
The agreement was signed between Seok Jong-gun, minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, Brazil's secretary of defense, during a signing ceremony earlier in the day.
 

Related Article

 
The MOU centered on facilitating cooperation on research, development and the purchase of defense supplies, expanding industrial cooperation and strengthening personnel exchanges between the two nations.
 
Under the deal, the two countries will cooperate in areas, including ground, sea, aerospace and satellite sectors, and share their mutual experiences in the field of advanced research and development of defense technology.
 
As the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Korea in 1959, Brazil is both a major economic and defense player, producing leading military aircraft. It is home to one of the world's leading aerospace companies, Embraer.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Brazil defense MOU DAPA

More in Diplomacy

Officials head back to U.S. just days after return to finalize Korea's $350B investment

Seoul, Washington continue new U.S. work visa discussions

Korea inks deal with Brazil to bolster cooperation in defense industry

Officials aim to finalize Korea-U.S. tariff agreement ahead of APEC meeting

Seoul watching closely as Japan's first female prime minister enters office ahead of APEC

Related Stories

Pound-foolish procurement robs super soldiers of superpower

Autonomous or remote controlled, these defense products got us covered

Korea inks MOU with Brazil's aerospace firm to expand arms cooperation

Army deploys four-legged counterterrorism robot for test operations

KAI aims to supply Slovakia with domestically developed FA-50 aircraft
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)