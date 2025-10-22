 Security Adviser Wi visits Japan following launch of Takaichi cabinet
Security Adviser Wi visits Japan following launch of Takaichi cabinet

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 21:35
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac speaks during a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 17. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac visited Japan following the launch of the country's new Cabinet under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss bilateral relations with senior officials, the presidential office said Wednesday.
 
During his two-day trip from Tuesday and Wednesday, Wi met with Ichikawa Keiichi, director-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, as well as other senior officials and political figures, the office said in a notice to the press.
 

The visit, made shortly after the formation of the new Cabinet under Takaichi, was aimed at maintaining “positive momentum in bilateral relations,” the office noted.
 
Wi and Japanese officials shared the view that it is important to ensure the stable development of Seoul-Tokyo ties under the new administration, and agreed to continue communication and cooperation not only between the two governments but also through parliamentary and private-sector channels, it added.
 
His trip comes ahead of Takaichi's expected visit to Korea next week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which the new premier described as a good opportunity to meet world leaders.
 
In a Facebook post Tuesday, President Lee Jae Myung congratulated Takaichi on her election and expressed that he was looking forward to meeting her during the APEC summit in Gyeongju next week.

Yonhap
