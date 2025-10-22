Seoul, Washington continue new U.S. work visa discussions

Korea and the United States agreed Wednesday to look for practical solutions to ensure a smooth entry into the U.S. for Korean businesses investing in the country, as they held follow-up talks on visa issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.The latest visa dialogue came as the two countries agreed to explore ways to better address U.S. visas for Korean companies and their employees visiting the U.S., following the arrest and detention of more than 300 Korean workers in a U.S. immigration raid in Georgia in early September.The workers were released after swift negotiations between Seoul and Washington. The incident led the two sides agreeing to set up a working group dialogue and install a visa desk at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul solely for Korean businesses.“Both sides shared the understanding that business and employment-related visas are essential for Korean companies building factories in the U.S., and they agreed to actively explore ways to practically support the smooth entry of legitimate visa holders,” the ministry said in a release.They discussed ways to operate the Korean Investment and Travel Task Force in a way that “facilitates U.S. visa issuances and entry procedures for Korean nationals,” it said.The two sides also agreed on the need for additional measures to address the needs and difficulties faced by Korean businesses regarding U.S. visas and entry procedures, the ministry added.The talks were led by Jung Ki-hong, ambassador for overseas Koreans' protection and consular affairs, and Jonathan Fritz, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.The meeting was also joined by officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups on the Korean side, along with representatives from the U.S. State Department and the Department of Homeland Security.The inaugural in-person talks were held on Sept. 30. The second meeting on Wednesday took place virtually.Yonhap