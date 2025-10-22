Seoul watching closely as Japan's first female prime minister enters office ahead of APEC
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 10:54
Sanae Takaichi’s rise as Japan’s first female prime minister has stirred both symbolism and scrutiny in Seoul, where officials are watching whether her conservative credentials — and long ties to the late Shinzo Abe — will revive old tensions or steady a fragile detente between the two U.S. allies.
Takaichi took office as Japan’s 104th prime minister, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba, and marking a historic milestone since the country introduced a cabinet system in 1885. Known as a staunch conservative, she has long visited the Yasukuni Shrine, where Class A war criminals from World War II are enshrined, and has portrayed herself as a political heir to former Prime Minister Abe.
Yet, in her first public remarks, Takaichi struck a conciliatory tone toward Seoul, signaling she would maintain cautious engagement with South Korea despite her nationalist image.
Before her first press conference, Takaichi said she had “resolved to protect the national interest through a strong economy.” She added, “Without political stability, it is impossible to carry out strong economic or security policies.”
During the press conference, she said, “Trilateral cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea is more important than ever in responding to North Korea’s nuclear threat.”
“South Korea is a very important neighbor to Japan,” she added, and emphasized that “Japan-Korea relations are becoming increasingly important.”
She said she “hopes to meet President Lee Jae Myung,” repeating the sentiment twice, and noted her affection for “Korean seaweed, beauty products and dramas.”
Her first major diplomatic appearance will be the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan from Oct. 27 to 29, Takaichi is expected to meet South Korean President Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju.
Shuhei Ikehata, a professor at Aoyama Gakuin University, said Japan’s policy toward South Korea is unlikely to change abruptly. “At APEC, the two leaders will likely reaffirm the current positive momentum and cooperation,” he said.
Takaichi won the prime ministerial vote in the Diet without a runoff. During the first round, she secured 237 out of 465 votes in the House of Representatives — surpassing the 233 needed for a majority.
Her path to power was rocky. After winning the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership on Oct. 4, her longtime coalition partner, the Komeito party, abruptly withdrew from the alliance just six days later. Facing a potential change of government, Takaichi forged a partnership with the right-leaning opposition, Japan Innovation Party.
Her new Cabinet consists entirely of LDP lawmakers, as the Japan Innovation Party opted for cooperation outside the Cabinet. Takaichi appointed her former rivals to key posts. Former Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who ran against her in the LDP election, became defense minister; former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was named internal affairs minister; and Toshimitsu Motegi, who backed her in the final round, took the post of foreign minister. Minoru Kihara, a former defense minister known for his Yasukuni visit, became chief Cabinet secretary — reinforcing the administration’s conservative image.
The direction of her government can be seen in the agreement signed with her new coalition partner. The document lists 12 key policy goals proposed by the Japan Innovation Party, including constitutional revision, tighter immigration rules and early amendments to Japan’s three national security documents.
Kyodo News reported that Takaichi is expected to begin revising the security documents with the goal of boosting defense spending. The agreement also calls for developing long-range strike missiles, building next-generation submarines and easing restrictions on arms exports.
Park Cheol-hee, a former South Korean ambassador to Japan, said the Takaichi Cabinet, though supported externally by the Japan Innovation Party, remains a minority administration. “It’s difficult to see it as a powerful LDP-led government like under Abe,” he said.
He added that Japan’s overall policy direction may lean toward the right, but there is little reason for Tokyo to provoke Seoul. “While some conservative moves on history and territorial issues are possible, the government will likely maintain a wait-and-see stance for now,” he said.
Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, said Takaichi would likely stress conservative ideals to maintain her base but pursue “balanced and pragmatic diplomacy.” He added that Japan is “unlikely to move in a direction that worries South Korea.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY OKUYAMA TOMOKO, KIM HYUN-YE, PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
