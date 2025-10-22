Busan eyes expanded collaboration to attract international students under visa initiative
Busan Metropolitan City, along with 14 universities, discussed ways to strengthen their collaboration in attracting more international students to the port city and expanding the region-specific visa initiative on Wednesday.
The initiative allows local governments to propose visa requirements tailored to regional needs. Since the Ministry of Justice in April designated the city a participating local government for the pilot project, Busan has been laying the groundwork for the system while discussing related policies, plans and areas for improvement.
The city government said it reviewed ways to enhance support measures and further refine the system so that the project can help boost the local economy and secure talented human resources.
At the meeting, city officials exchanged ideas and cases with representatives from participating organizations and universities, including Pusan National University, Busan University of Foreign Studies and the Korea Maritime & Ocean University.
As part of the initiative, the city granted region-specific visas to 335 international students from 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam, across key industries such as semiconductors, secondary batteries and next-generation automobile parts during the second half of this year.
In line with these efforts, the 14 partner universities provided dormitories, scholarships, intensive Korean language courses and career-linked programs to the recipients.
“The region-specific visa initiative is one of Busan’s key projects that goes beyond simply attracting global talent,” said Lee Kyung-deok, the director of Busan’s City Planning Department. “It is a comprehensive strategy designed to attract, nurture and help talented individuals settle in the region.”
“Together with partner universities and organizations, we will continue to join forces to enhance the city’s competitiveness, address labor shortages and build momentum for Busan’s sustainable development,” Lee added.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
