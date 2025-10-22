K-campus, Yesfuture sign MOU on content to help international students
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 07:00
- LEE TAE-HEE
K-campus and Yesfuture signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on content and services aimed at supporting international students in Korea.
The MOU signing ceremony between K-campus and Yesfuture took place at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Tuesday.
K-campus is a platform for international students operated by the Korea JoongAng Daily, providing information on life in Korea, universities and jobs. Yesfuture offers various services, such as Vivisa, which helps users track visa expiry dates and find part-time jobs, and Vivisa Uni, an international student management solution for universities.
Following the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on content creation and marketing strategies aimed at international students. In the future, K-campus content will also be accessible through the Vivisa application.
"Through the partnership, we will be able to conveniently offer essential information about studying and living in Korea to users of Yesfuture's platform," said an official from K-campus. "We will continue to expand collaborations with major platforms for foreigners to further improve international students’ access to information."
K-campus also signed an MOU with Woori Bank in June, supplying content to the bank's Woori WON Global application, a banking service app for foreign users.
"Through the partnership with K-campus, we believe international students coming to Korea will now be able to access more reliable and transparent information," said Lee Hyun-jae, CEO of Yesfuture. "By combining K-campus's expertise in creating content with our platform, we aim to be a strong partner in helping students successfully navigate their studies and daily life in Korea."
