National Assembly speaker asks Pope Leo XIV to visit North Korea for peace

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has delivered a letter to the Vatican, asking Pope Leo XIV to visit North Korea to help promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, officials said on Wednesday.During his meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, on Tuesday (local time), Woo said the pope's visit would hold great significance for both global and inter-Korean peace if achieved on the 2027 World Youth Day to be held in Seoul in August 2027.“Between 400,000 and 1 million young participants from around the world will gather in Seoul, and it will serve as an opportunity to share the values of peace and solidarity,” he said. “We hope this event will mark a new turning point for peace on the Korean Peninsula.”Parolin voiced his regret over the suspension of inter-Korean talks and expressed his support for South Korea's renewed efforts to resume dialogue with the North.“The Vatican fully supports the South Korean government and parliament's efforts to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said, promising to deliver the letter to the pope.World Youth Day is a major event that brings together Catholic youths from around the world for prayer, fellowship and interaction with the pope. The global gathering is typically held every two to three years, with the pope's attendance considered a central element.In Rome, Woo met with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana and Vice President of the Italian Senate Gian Marco Centinaio to discuss ways to expand cooperation, including measures to speed up visa issuance for Korean businesses in Italy.Woo is currently on a 10-day trip to Portugal, Italy and Spain to discuss bilateral cooperation on supply chains, renewable energy and other key issues.Yonhap