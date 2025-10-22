 North Korea launches ballistic missile into East Sea ahead of APEC meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea launches ballistic missile into East Sea ahead of APEC meeting

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 08:57
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a combined strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency. [KCNA]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a combined strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, according to a report by the Korean Central News Agency. [KCNA]

 
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, marking its first missile launch since the inauguration of President Lee Jae Myung in June.
 
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exact type and range of the missile have yet to be identified.
 

Related Article

The launch is North Korea’s first ballistic missile provocation in 167 days — the last occurred on May 8 — and the fifth this year.
 
The South Korean military is analyzing the missile’s specifications, including its model and flight distance.
 
The launch comes ahead of next week’s APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, which is expected to bring U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Korea. Analysts view the test as a show of force aimed at influencing the regional security agenda.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags north korea missile lee jae myung

More in North Korea

Russian students from Kursk send paper boats to thank North Korean soldiers: KCNA

North Korea's Kim tells Lao president bilateral friendship will further advance

North Korea launches ballistic missile into East Sea ahead of APEC meeting

Expert skeptical about possibility of Trump-Kim meeting during APEC gathering

North Korea-China trade reaches highest level in 6 years

Related Stories

Don't overinterpret North's actions, experts warn after underwhelming response to South's loudspeaker withdrawal

Pyongyang slams 'U.S. servant' Lee's summit with Ishiba as bid to woo Washington

North Korea acknowledges South’s presidential election for first time

President Lee meets Korean War refugees on first day of Chuseok holiday

DP's Lee, former officals urge gov't to curtail anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)