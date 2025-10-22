North Korea launches ballistic missile into East Sea ahead of APEC meeting
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 08:57
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, marking its first missile launch since the inauguration of President Lee Jae Myung in June.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exact type and range of the missile have yet to be identified.
The launch is North Korea’s first ballistic missile provocation in 167 days — the last occurred on May 8 — and the fifth this year.
The South Korean military is analyzing the missile’s specifications, including its model and flight distance.
The launch comes ahead of next week’s APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, which is expected to bring U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Korea. Analysts view the test as a show of force aimed at influencing the regional security agenda.
