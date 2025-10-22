 North Korea's Kim tells Lao president bilateral friendship will further advance
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 09:24
The North’s ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on Oct. 8 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang on Oct. 7 to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party. North Korea also held a welcoming ceremony for the visiting Lao leader the same day. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has told Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith that the friendship between the two countries will continue to advance across all sectors, in a recent message to him, the North's state media reported Wednesday.
 
Kim delivered the message in a letter sent to the Lao president on Sunday, in response to his congratulatory telegram marking the recent 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.
 

"I express confidence that the friendly and cooperative relations between our two parties and the two countries, which have a longstanding history and tradition, will further strengthen and advance across all sectors," Kim was quoted as saying.
 
Kim also wished the Lao president "great success" in his work.
 
The Lao president was among the foreign state leaders and senior officials who attended celebratory events in Pyongyang to mark the Oct. 10 party anniversary.
 
During his trip to North Korea, the Lao president held talks with Kim and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

