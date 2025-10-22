Presidential office holds emergency meeting on North Korea's missile launch

The presidential Office of National Security (ONS) said Wednesday it held an emergency meeting following North Korea's launch of short-range ballistic missiles.The meeting came shortly after the North fired the missiles toward the East Sea, its first such launch since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June.The meeting was attended by officials from the ONS, the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff."The office reviewed the military's response measures and assessed the potential impact on the situation on the Korean Peninsula," it said in a press release."The government will closely monitor related developments, including the possibility of additional missile launches by North Korea and consider necessary measures," it said.The office added that it monitored the launch in real time and reported relevant details to the president.The latest launch came about a week before South Korea is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.Yonhap