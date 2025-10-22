Russian students from Kursk send paper boats to thank North Korean soldiers: KCNA

Russian students from the Kursk region have sent paper boats to thank North Korean soldiers who fought for Russia in the war against Ukraine and to mourn their deaths, the North's state media reported Wednesday.Students from a school affiliated with the Russian Embassy in North Korea launched paper lantern boats carrying messages honoring the memory of war heroes and wishing for their "eternal life" in the Daedong River the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The messages attached to the paper boats included "Thank you," "We will prevail" and "Friendship forever," written in both Korean and Russian, according to the KCNA.Since October last year, North Korea has deployed 15,000 troops to Russia in support of its war with Ukraine, helping Russian forces reclaim territory in Kursk in April.Of the North Korean troops, around 2,000 are believed to have been killed in action, according to South Korean intelligence authorities.The troop deployment has cemented cooperative relations between the two countries, reportedly prompting Russia to provide economic and other support to resource-scarce North Korea in return.Yonhap