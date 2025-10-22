 Ex-President Yoon to not appear for questioning in Marine death case
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 15:46
 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol takes his seat at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Sept. 26. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear this week for questioning by a special counsel team over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine, his lawyers said on Wednesday.
 
Yoon has been summoned by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team to appear for questioning on Thursday, but he will not comply “due to the trial schedules of his lawyers this week,” they said, adding that they are in talks with Lee's side to reschedule the session.
 

The former president, who has been in custody since July over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December, faces charges of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in the Marine case.
 
Investigators suspect Yoon's role in reversing the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun to clear a then Marine commander of responsibility.
 
The former president is also suspected of helping former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him ambassador to Australia in March 2024.
 
The special counsel team earlier said it would review various alternative means of questioning Yoon should he fail to comply with the summons.
 
Under a revised law stipulating the duties of the special counsel team, the special prosecutor can direct correctional officers to bring Yoon in by force.
 
The late Marine died in July 2023 during a search mission for torrential rain victims.

Yonhap
