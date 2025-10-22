Actor Lee Yi-kyung 'lewd chat' images fabricated, online accuser says uploads were 'a joke'

Trafficker sentenced to 10 years for luring acquaintance to Cambodia’s crime ring

Food Ministry finds more than 200 online posts illegally advertising 'height growth' products

Korea Football Association begins war on fake news, files complaint with Seoul district court

Gyeonggi to raise bus fares by up to 400 won starting Saturday

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu indicted on charges of driving under influence of prescription medication

Related Stories

Screenshots of actor Lee Yi-kyung's lewd chats prompt warning of legal action

Actors Park Jin-joo, Lee Yi-kyung to join cast of 'Hangout With Yoo'

Science minister nominee and former LG tech guru pledges to achieve Korea's top-3 AI goal

Four actors revealed to star in musical remake of 'Crash Landing On You'

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu indicted on charges of driving under influence of prescription medication