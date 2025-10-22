 Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:05 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 14:35
Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia during a government crackdown on criminal compounds enter via Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on the morning of Oct. 18. [NEWS1]

Koreans who had been detained in Cambodia during a government crackdown on criminal compounds enter via Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on the morning of Oct. 18. [NEWS1]

 
Around 1,000 to 2,000 Korean nationals are believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia, the spy agency told lawmakers Wednesday, amid a series of job scams involving the abduction and detention of Koreans in the country.
 
A key suspect in the alleged killing of a Korean university student in Cambodia was also confirmed to be the ringleader behind a major drug case in Seoul's Gangnam district in 2023, lawmakers told reporters, citing the National Intelligence Service's (NIS) closed-door briefing.
 

Related Article

 
The drug scam in question targeted students in Daechi-dong, a district known for its many cram schools in Gangnam, southern Seoul. Suspects tried to collect payments after giving 13 teenage students drinks, claiming they "improved concentration" in April 2023.
 
The drinks, made by Chinese and Korean nationals, contained milk mixed with methamphetamine, police found.
 
The ringleader of the scheme worked with another suspect who was arrested in Cambodia, according to the NIS.
 
The NIS added that 57 Koreans were among 3,075 suspects arrested by the Cambodian police in connection with such scams between June and July this year.

BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Cambodia scam crime

More in Social Affairs

Man gets prison sentence for killing 11 pets

100 kidnapping, confinement cases involving Koreans in Cambodia unresolved, embassy audit finds

For disabled drivers, self-service gas stations are anything but convenient

5 charged over data center fire with discovery of illegal subcontracting

Around 1,000 to 2,000 Koreans believed to be involved in scam operations in Cambodia: NIS

Related Stories

More than 80 Koreans in Cambodia still unaccounted for, say officials

Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences

Police investigate rising cases of missing individuals linked to Cambodia trips

Police probing 45 Koreans extradited from Cambodia for fraud

University student tortured, killed in Cambodia allegedly recommended for 'job' by senior at school
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)