Prosecutors halt case against woman who tried to break into Jungkook's home
Published: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:41 Updated: 22 Oct. 2025, 18:45
Prosecutors decided to suspend the indictment of a woman who attempted to break into BTS member Jungkook’s home in June.
According to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office, the woman was not indicted despite being charged with attempted trespassing. The decision was made on Sept. 10 and announced on Wednesday. Prosecutors said they considered the fact that the break-in was unsuccessful and that the woman had already left Korea, reducing the risk of a repeat offense.
The woman was accused of attempting to enter the singer's residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at around 11:20 p.m. on June 11, the day he was discharged from military duty, by pressing his door lock code multiple times.
Police, who were dispatched to the scene in response to a report, arrested her at the scene. She was later referred to the prosecution without detention on Aug. 27.
She is not a resident of Korea and told police she had come to the country to see Jungkook after he was discharged from military service.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
